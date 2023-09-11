The Choir Riser is a simple and ingenious solution to elevate your next performance or event. Our solutions are so simple and easy to use that one person can easily set it up.

We love working with you to ensure that our Australian made choir risers are made to suit your design, Select Staging manufactured two different choir riser systems.

MELBA FOLD & ROLL

Our Fold & Roll system suits up to 24 students on each unit and comes with safety hand rails. I can be assembled by one person and multiple units can be joined togther to suit large performances. Perfect for schools, as it can be set up and down for each performance.

PILOT

Our Pilot Choir Riser system is a modular system; you can start off with one podium for 4-5 choir members and then add multiple rows and levels to suit the largest of choirs;200+ people. It is great for storage as it is very compact.