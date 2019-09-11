Alcadex/NC is an AS 1530.1 Certified non-combustible aluminium composite panel with an inorganic core.

It is a DTS product as per BCA C1.9(e) and classified as non- combustible as per AS 1530.1.

The ALCADEX/NC panel consists of an inorganic matrix core. Testing to Australian Standard AS1530.1 has proven the core to be non-combustible, offering high fire safe qualities whilst maintaining the look of an aluminium panel for use on the interior or exterior of buildings. ALCADEX/NC also provides an eco-friendly option as the aluminium is recyclable. The ALCADEX/NC panel can be installed for interior application and exterior façade, soffits, and canopies.

Features & benefits:

Deemed Non-Combustible – AS 1530.1 Certified

Non-combustible Inorganic matrix core

Highest level of Fire Safety(Type A, B and C Buildings)

Lightweight

Superior flatness

15 year Manufacturer Warranty

PPG Duranar Fluropolymer Paint System

Extensive range of colours, finishes & natural metals

​