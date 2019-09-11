Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
CSP Architectural
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Commercial building facade non combustible composite panel
Alcadex/NC
Exterior louvre awning with non combustible panels
Heidi apartments commercial high rise with non combustible panels
Heidi Apartments with non combustible panels
High rise commercial building exterior with non-combustible panels
Alcadex/NC
Non combustible panels on building exterior
Commercial building facade non combustible composite panel
Alcadex/NC
Exterior louvre awning with non combustible panels
Heidi apartments commercial high rise with non combustible panels
Heidi Apartments with non combustible panels
High rise commercial building exterior with non-combustible panels
Alcadex/NC
Non combustible panels on building exterior

Alcadex/NC

Last Updated on 11 Sep 2019

Alcadex/NC is an AS 1530.1 Certified non-combustible aluminium composite panel with an inorganic core.

Overview
Description

Alcadex/NC is an AS 1530.1 Certified non-combustible aluminium composite panel with an inorganic core.

It is a DTS product as per BCA C1.9(e) and classified as non- combustible as per AS 1530.1.

The ALCADEX/NC panel consists of an inorganic matrix core. Testing to Australian Standard AS1530.1 has proven the core to be non-combustible, offering high fire safe qualities whilst maintaining the look of an aluminium panel for use on the interior or exterior of buildings. ALCADEX/NC also provides an eco-friendly option as the aluminium is recyclable. The ALCADEX/NC panel can be installed for interior application and exterior façade, soffits, and canopies.

Features & benefits:

  • Deemed Non-Combustible – AS 1530.1 Certified
  • Non-combustible Inorganic matrix core
  • Highest level of Fire Safety(Type A, B and C Buildings)
  • Lightweight
  • Superior flatness
  • 15 year Manufacturer Warranty
  • PPG Duranar Fluropolymer Paint System
  • Extensive range of colours, finishes & natural metals

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
AlcadexNC ColourChart

6.54 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AlcadexNC ProductInformation

2.99 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDeer Park, VIC

1029 – 1035 Ballarat Road

03 9361 9999
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap