CertainTeed XT Three-Tab Shingles
Last Updated on 11 May 2015
Traditional XT Three-tab shingles offer protection, durability and extreme staying power.
Overview
Modelled after timeless brick profiles, the CertainTeed XT shingle range is both stylish and functional.
The CertainTeed XT25 and XT35 ranges are an economical and cost-effective roofing solution
- Dual-layer coverage
- 125mm coursing/exposure
- 10kg square metre
- 25 and 30 year product warranty*
- 199km/h wind resistance
- Complies with BCA 3.5.1
- Meets ASTM D3462 & ASTM 3018 Type 1
Ideal for both residential and commercial applications, the CertainTeed XT25 and XT35 range is available in the following exciting colour ways:
- Autumn Brown
- Slate Grey
- Moire Black
- Weathered Wood
- Cedar Brown
- Burnt Sienna
Weather-resistant and designed to withstand abrasive windy conditions; the CertainTeed XT range combines exceptional durability and flexibility to suit all your project needs.