​CertainTeed XT Three-Tab Shingles

Traditional XT Three-tab shingles offer protection, durability and extreme staying power.

Modelled after timeless brick profiles, the CertainTeed XT shingle range is both stylish and functional.

The CertainTeed XT25 and XT35 ranges are an economical and cost-effective roofing solution

Dual-layer coverage

125mm coursing/exposure

10kg square metre

25 and 30 year product warranty*

199km/h wind resistance

Complies with BCA 3.5.1

Meets ASTM D3462 & ASTM 3018 Type 1

Ideal for both residential and commercial applications, the CertainTeed XT25 and XT35 range is available in the following exciting colour ways:

Autumn Brown

Slate Grey

Moire Black

Weathered Wood

Cedar Brown

Burnt Sienna

Weather-resistant and designed to withstand abrasive windy conditions; the CertainTeed XT range combines exceptional durability and flexibility to suit all your project needs.