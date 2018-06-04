Ceramic, For high quality and longevity in your commercial bathroom

Britex has expanded its offering to include high quality European Ceramic collection. Our brand name represents quality, we have aligned ourselves with the same quality standards of a European Ceramic which; is known for its style, durability and longevity.

Whether you have a small and compact, or large and vast commercial bathroom, we have the right basin and toilet suite to suit your needs that can with stand the volume of high traffic areas and still giving a domestic feel to the environment. Britex’s working relationship with architects and designers understand the needs for efficient project management, it why we offer a complete range of plumbing fixtures fit-out a school, shopping centre amenities, restaurants and office bathrooms, we have a solution to suit all commercial applications.