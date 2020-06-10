Schots Antler lights are a stunning centrepiece which will add character and style to any boutique hotel, restaurant or development where you want to create a talking point or conversational piece.

Handmade to a replica of original Antler horns and artistically assembled, the antler lighting pendants are a work of art. The Antler lights are so well crafted they are virtually indistinguishable from the original antique.

The only way to tell the difference with the original antler chandeliers the electrical wiring is attached to the top side of the horn, whereas Schots chandeliers the wiring is encapsulated in the horn itself and invisible to the eye.

Available in sizes 4 lights to 36 lights, Schots has the lighting solution for you.