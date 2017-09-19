Centor locks and accessories for folding and sliding doors

Logo
Last Updated on 19 Sep 2017

Centor’s low profile keyed and non-keyed dropbolts avoid the untidy look of bolted on fasteners and ensure an appearance of the highest standard is maintained across the entire opening.

Centor's range of locks and accessories are the perfect accompaniment to their folding door systems. Though designed with the unique requirements of folding doors in mind, they are also suitable for sliding and french doors or casement windows.

Centor Dropbolts are available in a variety of lengths, shapes and finish to suit doors and windows. The low-profile design allows folding doors to stack neatly while ensuring enough clearance for sliding doors to open and close.

Designed for folding doors, the Centor Twinpoint is simple to use with an elegant handle that operates concealed top and bottom bolts, securing doors in one easy movement.

With stainless steel bolts, Twinpoint Locks and Dropbolts provide peace of mind for securing doors or windows while offering a minimal, contemporary appearance.

Display AddressEagle Farm, QLD

997 Kingsford Smith Drive

+61 7 3868 5777
Office AddressMinto, NSW

Unit 1, 5 Merryvale Road

+61 02 9208 3200
Office AddressNorwood, SA

34 Fullarton Road

+61 8 8304 2577
Office AddressMoorabbin, VIC

Suite G03, 12 Corporate Drive

+61 3 9709 0300
Office AddressWembley, WA

Unit 5B, 151 Herdsman Parade

+61 8 9241 7600
