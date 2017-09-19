Centor locks and accessories for folding and sliding doors
Centor’s low profile keyed and non-keyed dropbolts avoid the untidy look of bolted on fasteners and ensure an appearance of the highest standard is maintained across the entire opening.
Overview
Centor's range of locks and accessories are the perfect accompaniment to their folding door systems. Though designed with the unique requirements of folding doors in mind, they are also suitable for sliding and french doors or casement windows.
Centor Dropbolts are available in a variety of lengths, shapes and finish to suit doors and windows. The low-profile design allows folding doors to stack neatly while ensuring enough clearance for sliding doors to open and close.
Designed for folding doors, the Centor Twinpoint is simple to use with an elegant handle that operates concealed top and bottom bolts, securing doors in one easy movement.
With stainless steel bolts, Twinpoint Locks and Dropbolts provide peace of mind for securing doors or windows while offering a minimal, contemporary appearance.
Contact
