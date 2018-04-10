Centor S6 aluminium screen and blind system for windows
With a slim aluminium frame, the Centor S6 is a screen suits windows up to 1800mm high and 2400mm wide.
Overview
With a slim aluminium frame, the Centor S6 Screen suits windows up to 1800mm high and 2400mm wide. As vertically retractable, chain-operated system the screen or blind is simply rolled away when not needed, keeping views to the outside clear and allowing windows to be easily cleaned. Nest two S6 Screens together to create a duo solution – try insect mesh in one and a blackout shade in the other.
Features:
- Use in renovation or new build or retrofit to existing windows
- Pair with may window types including louver and sliding
- The ball-chain hangs from the underneath of the head cover with the narrow vertical guides set back from the face
- Durable aluminium frame available as standard in matt black and pearl white powder-coat or natural anodised, with custom colours available
- Fibreglass screen mesh available in charcoal
- Blinds are available in Sun filter, made from fibreglass/PVC, to match the Centor S1 Screen or Blockout and Light-filter, made from polyester
Downloads
Contact
997 Kingsford Smith Drive+61 7 3868 5777
Unit 1, 5 Merryvale Road+61 02 9208 3200
34 Fullarton Road+61 8 8304 2577
Suite G03, 12 Corporate Drive+61 3 9709 0300
Unit 5B, 151 Herdsman Parade+61 8 9241 7600