Centor S2 retractable screen for windows and doors
Last Updated on 10 Apr 2018
Overview
Description
The S2 Screen can be paired with French and sliding doors or windows up to 2600mm wide. With its compact design, S2 can be used in a renovation or new build, or retrofitted to existing doors or windows.
Features:
- Screen configurations:
> Single: a screen extending from one side of the frame across the entire opening, up to 1300mm wide
> Double: two screens meeting in the middle up of the opening up to 2600mm wide
- Compact design – low-profile sill just 19mm high
- Operate the robust screen from any height on the stile
- Load-balancing technology ensures the screen remains in any chosen position until moved aside
- Self-feeding mechanism will feed the mesh onto the roll as the screen is retracted if it blows out of the top or bottom track
- Durable aluminium frame available as standard in natural anodised or pearl white powder coat, custom colours available on request
- Charcoal insect mesh made from hard-wearing polyester/PVC
