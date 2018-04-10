Centor S1 retractable screen and blind for large openings

Logo
Last Updated on 10 Apr 2018

The award-winning retractable S1 Screen suits openings up to 7600m wide. Operating with just a fingertip, the screen discreetly disappears into its frame when not in use. The insect screen can be paired with a blind in a multi-function system for complete versatility.

Description

The award-winning retractable S1 Screen suits openings up to 7600m wide. Operating with just a fingertip, the screen discreetly disappears into its frame when not in use. The insect screen can be paired with a blind in a multi-function system for complete versatility.

Features:

  • Pair with folding, sliding or French doors
  • Made to your specification – size, colour, screen/blind options
  • Available in three configurations:
    > Single: a screen or blind, extending from one side of the frame across the entire opening, up to 3900mm wide
    > Multi-function: a screen and blind, with one material type in the right frame and the other in the left, each extends across the entire opening up to 3900mm wide
    > Double: two screens or blinds (in one material type) meeting in the middle up of an opening up to 7600mm wide
  • Operate the robust screen from any height on the stile
  • Load-balancing technology ensures the screen remains in any chosen position until moved aside
  • Frame available in a range of powdercoat colours, real wood veneers and natural anodised
  • Charcoal insect mesh made from hard-wearing polyester/PVC
  • Light-filtering blinds available in six colours

Display AddressEagle Farm, QLD

997 Kingsford Smith Drive

+61 7 3868 5777
Office AddressMinto, NSW

Unit 1, 5 Merryvale Road

+61 02 9208 3200
Office AddressNorwood, SA

34 Fullarton Road

+61 8 8304 2577
Office AddressMoorabbin, VIC

Suite G03, 12 Corporate Drive

+61 3 9709 0300
Office AddressWembley, WA

Unit 5B, 151 Herdsman Parade

+61 8 9241 7600
