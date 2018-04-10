Centor S1 retractable screen and blind for large openings
The award-winning retractable S1 Screen suits openings up to 7600m wide. Operating with just a fingertip, the screen discreetly disappears into its frame when not in use. The insect screen can be paired with a blind in a multi-function system for complete versatility.
Overview
Features:
- Pair with folding, sliding or French doors
- Made to your specification – size, colour, screen/blind options
- Available in three configurations:
> Single: a screen or blind, extending from one side of the frame across the entire opening, up to 3900mm wide
> Multi-function: a screen and blind, with one material type in the right frame and the other in the left, each extends across the entire opening up to 3900mm wide
> Double: two screens or blinds (in one material type) meeting in the middle up of an opening up to 7600mm wide
- Operate the robust screen from any height on the stile
- Load-balancing technology ensures the screen remains in any chosen position until moved aside
- Frame available in a range of powdercoat colours, real wood veneers and natural anodised
- Charcoal insect mesh made from hard-wearing polyester/PVC
- Light-filtering blinds available in six colours
