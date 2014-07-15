Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Cement Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Sand & Cement by Cement Australia
Sand & Cement by Cement Australia

Cement Australia Sand & Cement for use as a General Purpose Mortar Product

Last Updated on 15 Jul 2014

Cement Australia Sand & Cement is part of the ‘Just Add Water’ range and is used in handyman, landscaping and plumbing applications

Overview
Description

The range of cement products and services offered by Cement Australia is continually developed and optimised to ensure that it satisfies specific project requirements.

Cement Australia Sand & Cement is part of the ‘Just Add Water’ range and is used in handyman, landscaping and plumbing applications

  • Designed for use by both the professional bricklayer and home handy person
  • Ready to use by adding clean water
  • Pre-blended quality sand and cement in predetermined ratios to suit multiple applications
  • Ideal for small scale jobs
  • Convenient and easy to use
  • Helps when job site accessibility is an issue

Sand & Cement is a carefully proportioned blend of graded sands and cement, designed for use as a general purpose mortar product, ideal for use in:

  • Setting shower bases and toilet pans
  • Joint filling and/or bedding of pavers
  • General bricklaying
  • Patching and repairing concrete walls, brickwork and rendered surfaces
  • Bedding garden edges and rockeries

For use with various substrates, Sand & Cement is also a suitable ideal repair mortar

  • One 20kg bag of Sand & Cement covers approximately 0.55m² at 10mm thickness
  • One 20kg bag of Sand & Cement requires approximately 3.5L of clean drinking water to provide a workable mix
  • Sand & Cement is available in 20kg, 9kg and 5kg bags
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Sand & Cement Product Data Sheet

448.95 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDarra, QLD

18 Station Avenue

1300 CEMENT (1300 23
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap