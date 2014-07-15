Cement Australia Sand & Cement for use as a General Purpose Mortar Product

The range of cement products and services offered by Cement Australia is continually developed and optimised to ensure that it satisfies specific project requirements.

Cement Australia Sand & Cement is part of the ‘Just Add Water’ range and is used in handyman, landscaping and plumbing applications

Designed for use by both the professional bricklayer and home handy person

Ready to use by adding clean water

Pre-blended quality sand and cement in predetermined ratios to suit multiple applications

Ideal for small scale jobs

Convenient and easy to use

Helps when job site accessibility is an issue

Sand & Cement is a carefully proportioned blend of graded sands and cement, designed for use as a general purpose mortar product, ideal for use in:

Setting shower bases and toilet pans

Joint filling and/or bedding of pavers

General bricklaying

Patching and repairing concrete walls, brickwork and rendered surfaces

Bedding garden edges and rockeries

For use with various substrates, Sand & Cement is also a suitable ideal repair mortar