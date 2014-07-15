Cement Australia Sand & Cement for use as a General Purpose Mortar Product
Overview
The range of cement products and services offered by Cement Australia is continually developed and optimised to ensure that it satisfies specific project requirements.
Cement Australia Sand & Cement is part of the ‘Just Add Water’ range and is used in handyman, landscaping and plumbing applications
- Designed for use by both the professional bricklayer and home handy person
- Ready to use by adding clean water
- Pre-blended quality sand and cement in predetermined ratios to suit multiple applications
- Ideal for small scale jobs
- Convenient and easy to use
- Helps when job site accessibility is an issue
Sand & Cement is a carefully proportioned blend of graded sands and cement, designed for use as a general purpose mortar product, ideal for use in:
- Setting shower bases and toilet pans
- Joint filling and/or bedding of pavers
- General bricklaying
- Patching and repairing concrete walls, brickwork and rendered surfaces
- Bedding garden edges and rockeries
For use with various substrates, Sand & Cement is also a suitable ideal repair mortar
- One 20kg bag of Sand & Cement covers approximately 0.55m² at 10mm thickness
- One 20kg bag of Sand & Cement requires approximately 3.5L of clean drinking water to provide a workable mix
- Sand & Cement is available in 20kg, 9kg and 5kg bags