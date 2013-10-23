Cedarline™ Insulated Vinyl Cladding

Cedarline™ vinyl cladding has a flat modern profile with foam backing for added strength and insulation for a virtually maintenance free exterior.





Insulated Vinyl Cladding with 20mm and 30mm foam backing

Foam backing for added strength and insulation for superior resistance against bowing and buckling.

Roll-over nail hem for added rigidity

Superior wind resistance of up to 250kph



Traditional ‘just painted’ low gloss wood-grain texture

Available in 5.84 metre in length



Lifetime Warranty for peace of mind



Manufactured to Australian Standards AS/NZS 4256.4

Cedarline's colour range

Frost



Bone



Ivory



Sandalwood



Stain Grey



Golden Sand



Lite Maple



Ash



Mist Green

Colour-Rich formula designed to withstand nature’s elements and from daily wear and tear.



Mitten Vinyl Australia is the superior choice in quality vinyl products for DIY home owners, architects and builders for its durability, reliability and quality products.