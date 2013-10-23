Cedarline™ Insulated Vinyl Cladding
Last Updated on 23 Oct 2013
Superior Cedarline™ Insulated Vinyl Cladding provide life long protection against wind, sun and wind.
Overview
Cedarline™ vinyl cladding has a flat modern profile with foam backing for added strength and insulation for a virtually maintenance free exterior.
Insulated Vinyl Cladding with 20mm and 30mm foam backing
Foam backing for added strength and insulation for superior resistance against bowing and buckling.
- Roll-over nail hem for added rigidity
- Superior wind resistance of up to 250kph
- Traditional ‘just painted’ low gloss wood-grain texture
- Available in 5.84 metre in length
- Lifetime Warranty for peace of mind
- Manufactured to Australian Standards AS/NZS 4256.4
Cedarline's colour range
Colour-Rich formula designed to withstand nature’s elements and from daily wear and tear.
- Frost
- Bone
- Ivory
- Sandalwood
- Stain Grey
- Golden Sand
- Lite Maple
- Ash
- Mist Green
Mitten Vinyl Australia is the superior choice in quality vinyl products for DIY home owners, architects and builders for its durability, reliability and quality products.
Downloads
Contact
180 Beaconsfield St02 9774 5366
Unit 2, 43 Dellamarta Road08 9309 4309