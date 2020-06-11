Cathedral ceiling ventilation
Last Updated on 11 Jun 2020
Today we have a marked increase in cathedral and raked ceilings in a quest to create spaciousness in limited space. Efficient and controlled ventilation of these areas was always difficult, and only now, with the Condor FlowMaster ceiling purge vents, is one able to do so effectively.
Overview
Controlled, efficient natural ventilation for vaulted and cathedral ceilings
Features & Benefits:
- Ceiling mount of fully recessed presence
- Silent operation
- Effective natural cooling, particularly during the
- evening purge cycle allowing natural upward
- displacement of heat.
- Significant reduction in cooling costs.
- Better air quality
- Cyclone rated
- Manual or Remote controlled
Condor cathedral venting systems are available in a range of sizes and easy to install to all roof
types. Roof unit is full stainless steel fabrication to suit roof pitch and colour as specified by architect. It is adviseable to have Condor engineers confirm selection and performance particularly as product design is ongoing or special.