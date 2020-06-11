Cathedral ceiling ventilation

Controlled, efficient natural ventilation for vaulted and cathedral ceilings

Today we have a marked increase in cathedral and raked ceilings in a quest to create spaciousness in limited space. Efficient and controlled ventilation of these areas was always difficult, and only now, with the Condor FlowMaster ceiling purge vents, is one able to do so effectively.

Features & Benefits:

Ceiling mount of fully recessed presence

Silent operation

Effective natural cooling, particularly during the

evening purge cycle allowing natural upward

displacement of heat.

Significant reduction in cooling costs.

Better air quality

Cyclone rated

Manual or Remote controlled



Condor cathedral venting systems are available in a range of sizes and easy to install to all roof

types. Roof unit is full stainless steel fabrication to suit roof pitch and colour as specified by architect. It is adviseable to have Condor engineers confirm selection and performance particularly as product design is ongoing or special.