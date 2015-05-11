Combining deep, bold shadow lines with a dual layered base, the Carriage House shingle range offers a unique scallop edged roof shingle.

Carriage House is a super heavyweight shingle that is designed to look the most effective on steeper roof pitches.

Benefits of Carriage House

Comes standard with SteakFigther to prevent streaking by airborne algae

Constructed with two full base shingles for four layers of protection

50 year product warranty

UL 2218 Class 1 impact resistance rating

Meets ASTM D3462 & ASTM 3018 Type 1

Complies with BCA 3.5.1

Available in a range of colours

Black of Peral

Stonegate Grey

Brownstone

Gatehouse Slate

Sherwood Forest

Georgian Brick

Victorian Blue

For strength and roofing style, Carriage House Shingles are manufactured to create a unique, one-of-a-kind home.