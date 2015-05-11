Logo
Supplier Image
American Shingles
Carriage House Colour Range
Carriage House Shingle Range

Last Updated on 11 May 2015

​Combining deep, bold shadow lines with a dual layered base, the Carriage House shingle range offers a unique scallop edged roof shingle.

Description

Combining deep, bold shadow lines with a dual layered base, the Carriage House shingle range offers a unique scallop edged roof shingle.

Carriage House is a super heavyweight shingle that is designed to look the most effective on steeper roof pitches.

Benefits of Carriage House

  • Comes standard with SteakFigther to prevent streaking by airborne algae
  • Constructed with two full base shingles for four layers of protection
  • 50 year product warranty
  • UL 2218 Class 1 impact resistance rating
  • Meets ASTM D3462 & ASTM 3018 Type 1
  • Complies with BCA 3.5.1

Available in a range of colours

  • Black of Peral
  • Stonegate Grey
  • Brownstone
  • Gatehouse Slate
  • Sherwood Forest
  • Georgian Brick
  • Victorian Blue

For strength and roofing style, Carriage House Shingles are manufactured to create a unique, one-of-a-kind home.

Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Unit 26 56 O'Riordan St

1300 131 881
