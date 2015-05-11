Carriage House Shingle Range
Last Updated on 11 May 2015
Combining deep, bold shadow lines with a dual layered base, the Carriage House shingle range offers a unique scallop edged roof shingle.
Overview
Description
Carriage House is a super heavyweight shingle that is designed to look the most effective on steeper roof pitches.
Benefits of Carriage House
- Comes standard with SteakFigther to prevent streaking by airborne algae
- Constructed with two full base shingles for four layers of protection
- 50 year product warranty
- UL 2218 Class 1 impact resistance rating
- Meets ASTM D3462 & ASTM 3018 Type 1
- Complies with BCA 3.5.1
Available in a range of colours
- Black of Peral
- Stonegate Grey
- Brownstone
- Gatehouse Slate
- Sherwood Forest
- Georgian Brick
- Victorian Blue
For strength and roofing style, Carriage House Shingles are manufactured to create a unique, one-of-a-kind home.