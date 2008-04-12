Carpet Underlays from Airstep

The Airstep Carpet Underlay range offer products for domestic flooring to heavy duty commercial flooring applications. The Airstep carpet underlays ensure that customers get the maximum life out of their carpets.



Airstep Carpet Underlays for comfort and quality

Delivers maximum underfoot comfort by providing the correct support to prevent the risk of stretching and bubbling over time to extend the performance and life of the carpet.

Underfoot comfort and reduced foot fatigue

Reduced noise transmission by up to 80% with its unique waffle design

The carpet underlays are made with sustainable and pure natural rubber

Asthma and allergy friendly

Thermal rated reduces heat loss through sub floor

The carpet underlays are suitable for use for approved heating systems

Extends carpet life, carpet protection

Commercial carpet underlays are Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) tested and offer excellent acoustic and thermal ratings.





Residential and commercial carpet underlay products

Selecting the correct carpet underlay is vital in protecting and extending the life of your carpet.

Airstep Rubber Underlays are manufactured from sustainable rubber trees which are naturally antimicrobial as it resists the growth of bacteria, mould and mildew for an asthma and allergy free environment

Airstep Foam Underlays are manufactured from 90% of recycled materials and completely recyclable

Airstep Recycled Textile Underlays are made from carpet, garments, plastics and recycled clothing to produce the highest quality carpet underlay

Airstep Floating Timber Floor Underlay reduces transmitted sound for a quieter environment



Airstep Carpet Underlay guarantee to extend the performance and lifespan of your carpet with its "Life of the Carpet" warranty.