Carpet Underlays from Airstep

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Airstep Carpet Underlays provide a range of underlays to suit the level of traffic flow on the carpet to a maximum life cycle for the carpet

Overview
Description

The Airstep Carpet Underlay range offer products for domestic flooring to heavy duty commercial flooring applications. The Airstep carpet underlays ensure that customers get the maximum life out of their carpets.


Airstep Carpet Underlays for comfort and quality

Delivers maximum underfoot comfort by providing the correct support to prevent the risk of stretching and bubbling over time to extend the performance and life of the carpet.

  • Underfoot comfort and reduced foot fatigue
  • Reduced noise transmission by up to 80% with its unique waffle design
  • The carpet underlays are made with sustainable and pure natural rubber
  • Asthma and allergy friendly
  • Thermal rated reduces heat loss through sub floor
  • The carpet underlays are suitable for use for approved heating systems
  • Extends carpet life, carpet protection
  • Commercial carpet underlays are Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) tested and offer excellent acoustic and thermal ratings.


Residential and commercial carpet underlay products

Selecting the correct carpet underlay is vital in protecting and extending the life of your carpet.

  • Airstep Rubber Underlays are manufactured from sustainable rubber trees which are naturally antimicrobial as it resists the growth of bacteria, mould and mildew for an asthma and allergy free environment
  • Airstep Foam Underlays are manufactured from 90% of recycled materials and completely recyclable
  • Airstep Recycled Textile Underlays are made from carpet, garments, plastics and recycled clothing to produce the highest quality carpet underlay
  • Airstep Floating Timber Floor Underlay reduces transmitted sound for a quieter environment


Airstep Carpet Underlay guarantee to extend the performance and lifespan of your carpet with its "Life of the Carpet" warranty.

Contact
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

20 South Gippsland Highway

03 9794 3888
Postal AddressGlendenning, NSW

New South Wales 3A Kilto Crescent

08 8206 0200
Postal AddressHendra, QLD

Queensland 2/400 Nudgee Road

08 8206 0200
Postal AddressHobart and Launceston, TAS

Tasmania Jerry Wheeler

08 8206 0200
Postal AddressBayswater, WA

Western Australia 3A Chalkey Place

08 8206 0200
