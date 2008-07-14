Car Lifts, Freestanding Automotive Hoists and Vehicle Storage for your Garages from Hero Hoists
Last Updated on 14 Jul 2008
Car Lift Systems, Freestanding Automotive Hoists and Vehicle storage are dependable and secure, excellent for carports and garages.
Overview
Description
Hero Hoists range of car hoist and car lifting systems offer proven durability and performance for a range of commercial and residential garage applications
Why Freestanding Car Lifts Are Perfect For Your Garage
Why Freestanding Car Lifts Are Perfect For Your Garage
- The Car Lift won't mark or damage the garage floor
- Safety Lock Points on all columns
- The Car Hoists are easy to Use
- Fits all Standard Width Garages
- Useful for going between Mezzanine Levels
- Freestanding lifts, so there is no need to bolt it in place
- The car lifts are available in 3 colours, or custom colours for multiple unit orders
Vehicle Storage That Is Easy To Use
- The Car Stackers are moveable, even with a vehicle supported
- Easy DIY Install only takes half a day
- No Council Permits
- No drilling into the floor
- Conforms to Australian Design Rules
- The Vehicle Storage System is suitable for Domestic or Commercial Use
Car Lift System Features
- Runs off 240 Volt Domestic Power
- The Vehicle Lift comes with a lifetime Structural Warranty
- Comes with a 5 Year Motor Warranty
- Supplied by an ISO 9001 Manufacturer
- The Car Lift System has a Lifting Capacity of 3629 kgs
Storage Options
There is an Optional Hoist Insert System for storing anything, including Boats, Bikes, Kayaks, Pop Top Campers, Garden Equipment, Jetskis, Surfboards and more.