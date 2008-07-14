Car Lifts, Freestanding Automotive Hoists and Vehicle Storage for your Garages from Hero Hoists





Why Freestanding Car Lifts Are Perfect For Your Garage

The Car Lift won't mark or damage the garage floor

Safety Lock Points on all columns

The Car Hoists are easy to Use

Fits all Standard Width Garages

Useful for going between Mezzanine Levels

Freestanding lifts, so there is no need to bolt it in place

The car lifts are available in 3 colours, or custom colours for multiple unit orders

Hero Hoists range of car hoist and car lifting systems offer proven durability and performance for a range of commercial and residential garage applications

Vehicle Storage That Is Easy To Use

The Car Stackers are moveable, even with a vehicle supported

Easy DIY Install only takes half a day

No Council Permits

No drilling into the floor

Conforms to Australian Design Rules

The Vehicle Storage System is suitable for Domestic or Commercial Use

Car Lift System Features

Runs off 240 Volt Domestic Power

The Vehicle Lift comes with a lifetime Structural Warranty

Comes with a 5 Year Motor Warranty

Supplied by an ISO 9001 Manufacturer

The Car Lift System has a Lifting Capacity of 3629 kgs

Storage Options

There is an Optional Hoist Insert System for storing anything, including Boats, Bikes, Kayaks, Pop Top Campers, Garden Equipment, Jetskis, Surfboards and more.