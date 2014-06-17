Logo
The 4003 Sleek Concrete� range for a modern, industrial appearance
Easy to clean and low maintenance, 4003 Sleek Concrete� for commercial and residential applciations
4003 Sleek Concrete� is ideal for numerous design requirements and specifications
The 4003 Sleek Concrete� from Caesarstone is a unique finish that is easy to maintain.

Caesarstone Sleek Concrete Offers The Modern Industrial Look Without The Fuss

Last Updated on 17 Jun 2014

Suitable for a range of bench tops, surfaces and wall panelling, the 4003 Sleek Concrete™ from Caesarstone is a unique finish that is easy to maintain.

Overview
Description

Caesarstone manufactures high-quality, premium quartz surfaces from applications in both residential and commercial interiors. Suitable for a range of bench tops, surfaces and wall panelling, the 4003 Sleek Concrete™ from Caesarstone is a unique finish that is easy to maintain.

The 4003 Sleek Concrete™ range for a modern, industrial appearance

  • Encapsulates the look and feel of fine concrete
  • Durable and low maintenance

Available in a range of profiles, the 4003 Sleek Concrete™ is ideal for numerous design requirements and specifications

  • Extensive colour range
  • 20mm thickness
  • Dimensions: 3,060x1,440mm
  • Available edge profiles include: pencil, bullnose, laminated, mitred apron, shark nose, splayed and shadow line edge join

Further enhancing the overall appearance and feel of Sleek Concrete™ is the new matt textured finish which brings the industrial aged feel to the surface

  • No sealing required
  • Natural patina acquired over time
  • Easy to clean surface
  • Low maintenance

A global leader and pioneer in its field, Caesarstone prides itself on its ongoing commitment to research & development, innovation and the highest quality standards.

Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

84 O'Riordan St

1300 119 119
Display AddressLowood, QLD

PO Box 258

(02) 8339 7400
Postal AddressQLD

02 8339 7400
Postal AddressVIC

02 8339 7400
