Caesarstone Sleek Concrete Offers The Modern Industrial Look Without The Fuss
Last Updated on 17 Jun 2014
Overview
Caesarstone manufactures high-quality, premium quartz surfaces from applications in both residential and commercial interiors. Suitable for a range of bench tops, surfaces and wall panelling, the 4003 Sleek Concrete™ from Caesarstone is a unique finish that is easy to maintain.
The 4003 Sleek Concrete™ range for a modern, industrial appearance
- Encapsulates the look and feel of fine concrete
- Durable and low maintenance
Available in a range of profiles, the 4003 Sleek Concrete™ is ideal for numerous design requirements and specifications
- Extensive colour range
- 20mm thickness
- Dimensions: 3,060x1,440mm
- Available edge profiles include: pencil, bullnose, laminated, mitred apron, shark nose, splayed and shadow line edge join
Further enhancing the overall appearance and feel of Sleek Concrete™ is the new matt textured finish which brings the industrial aged feel to the surface
- No sealing required
- Natural patina acquired over time
- Easy to clean surface
- Low maintenance
A global leader and pioneer in its field, Caesarstone prides itself on its ongoing commitment to research & development, innovation and the highest quality standards.
