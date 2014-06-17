Caesarstone Sleek Concrete Offers The Modern Industrial Look Without The Fuss

Caesarstone manufactures high-quality, premium quartz surfaces from applications in both residential and commercial interiors. Suitable for a range of bench tops, surfaces and wall panelling, the 4003 Sleek Concrete™ from Caesarstone is a unique finish that is easy to maintain.

The 4003 Sleek Concrete™ range for a modern, industrial appearance

Encapsulates the look and feel of fine concrete

Durable and low maintenance

Available in a range of profiles, the 4003 Sleek Concrete™ is ideal for numerous design requirements and specifications

Extensive colour range

20mm thickness

Dimensions: 3,060x1,440mm

Available edge profiles include: pencil, bullnose, laminated, mitred apron, shark nose, splayed and shadow line edge join

Further enhancing the overall appearance and feel of Sleek Concrete™ is the new matt textured finish which brings the industrial aged feel to the surface

No sealing required

Natural patina acquired over time

Easy to clean surface

Low maintenance

A global leader and pioneer in its field, Caesarstone prides itself on its ongoing commitment to research & development, innovation and the highest quality standards.