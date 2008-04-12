Cable Pit Enclosures from ACO Polycrete
Cable Pit Enclosures come in a range of sizes and different strengths, plastic or concrete for applications in different locations
ACO Polycrete provide Australia’s widest range of cable pits and access covers for all levels of security.
Wide variety of applications for Cable Pit Covers
Cable pit enclosures are used for cable jointing, cable ducting, cable drawing or storage. Other benefits include:
Ideal for carparks, sports venues, driveways, industrial sites, urban distribution, airports, wharfs, landscaped areas, domestic environments, lighting infrastructure, roads, railway stations, exhibition centres, petrol stations, telecommunications, power and air services.
Cable Pit Enclosures from 200mm x 450mm, 300mm x 300mm to 900mm x 900mm and 450mm x 1900mm.
- Full product range supported by an established technical advisory service
- OH&S friendly galvanized steel lids-not exceeding 25kg
- Full range of site accessories to ensure hassle free installation
- Powerlok lids offering a choice of standard or high level security
- Polycrete Pits:
Lightweight
Durable
Strong material
Excellent dielectric properties
Zero water absorption
- Polyethylene Pits
Low cost
Very flexible
Durable for heavy handling
Excellent dielectric properties
Zero water absorption
- Polycrete Ducting
Available for all load classes
Light and heavy duty
Lids are available in polymer concrete, steel and ductile iron to suit any application
