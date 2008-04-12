Logo
Electrical Cable Pit Enclosures are ideal for carparks, driveways and roads
Electrical Cable Pit Enclosures are used for cable joining and more
Electrical Cable Pit Enclosures Lids are OH&S friendly

Cable Pit Enclosures from ACO Polycrete

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Cable Pit Enclosures come in a range of sizes and different strengths, plastic or concrete for applications in different locations

Overview
Description
ACO Polycrete provide Australia’s widest range of cable pits and access covers for all levels of security.

Wide variety of applications for Cable Pit Covers
Cable pit enclosures are used for cable jointing, cable ducting, cable drawing or storage. Other benefits include:

  • Full product range supported by an established technical advisory service
  • OH&S friendly galvanized steel lids-not exceeding 25kg
  • Full range of site accessories to ensure hassle free installation
  • Powerlok lids offering a choice of standard or high level security
The ACO Product Range:

  • Polycrete Pits:
    Lightweight
    Durable
    Strong material
    Excellent dielectric properties
    Zero water absorption
  • Polyethylene Pits
    Low cost
    Very flexible
    Durable for heavy handling
    Excellent dielectric properties
    Zero water absorption
  • Polycrete Ducting
    Available for all load classes
    Light and heavy duty
    Lids are available in polymer concrete, steel and ductile iron to suit any application

Ideal for carparks, sports venues, driveways, industrial sites, urban distribution, airports, wharfs, landscaped areas, domestic environments, lighting infrastructure, roads, railway stations, exhibition centres, petrol stations, telecommunications, power and air services.

Cable Pit Enclosures from 200mm x 450mm, 300mm x 300mm to 900mm x 900mm and 450mm x 1900mm.


Contact
Display AddressEmu Plains, NSW

PO Box 470

1300 765 226
