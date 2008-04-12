Cable Pit Enclosures from ACO Polycrete

Wide variety of applications for Cable Pit Covers

Full product range supported by an established technical advisory service

OH&S friendly galvanized steel lids-not exceeding 25kg

Full range of site accessories to ensure hassle free installation

Powerlok lids offering a choice of standard or high level security

The ACO Product Range:

Polycrete Pits:

Lightweight

Durable

Strong material

Excellent dielectric properties

Zero water absorption

Polyethylene Pits

Low cost

Very flexible

Durable for heavy handling

Excellent dielectric properties

Zero water absorption

Polycrete Ducting

Available for all load classes

Light and heavy duty

Lids are available in polymer concrete, steel and ductile iron to suit any application

ACO Polycrete provide Australia’s widest range of cable pits and access covers for all levels of security.Cable pit enclosures are used for cable jointing, cable ducting, cable drawing or storage. Other benefits include:Ideal for carparks, sports venues, driveways, industrial sites, urban distribution, airports, wharfs, landscaped areas, domestic environments, lighting infrastructure, roads, railway stations, exhibition centres, petrol stations, telecommunications, power and air services.Cable Pit Enclosures from 200mm x 450mm, 300mm x 300mm to 900mm x 900mm and 450mm x 1900mm.