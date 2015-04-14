Logo
WE-EF LIGHTING Pty Ltd
Inside of the Post Top Luminaire
Post Top Luminaire in a carpark
Post Top Luminaire
CFT540 LED Post Top Luminaire

Last Updated on 14 Apr 2015

​The post top luminaire is the latest product from WE-EF. The architectural exterior luminaries, are subtle yet stylish and innovative in their design.

Overview
Description

The post top luminaire is the latest product from WE-EF. The architectural exterior luminaries, are subtle yet stylish and innovative in their design.

Suitable for lighting up outdoor areas, the post top luminaries do not overwhelm the environment or demand much attention.

Ideal for

  • Urban streets
  • Footpaths
  • Alleyways
  • Large public spaces

Available with nominal wattages of 36 W and 72 W, achieving over 8,000 luminaire lumens in colour temperatures of 3000 and 4000 K.

Made from die-cast aluminium, the post top luminaire features the WE-EF OLC® One LED Concept as well as lenses for both symmetric medium beam distribution and rectangular light distribution.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
CFT540 LED 4000K Brochure

166.36 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
CFT540 LED 3000K Brochure

166.36 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

6/13 Downard Street Braeside

+61 (0)3 8587 0400
