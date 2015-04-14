CFT540 LED Post Top Luminaire

The post top luminaire is the latest product from WE-EF. The architectural exterior luminaries, are subtle yet stylish and innovative in their design.

Suitable for lighting up outdoor areas, the post top luminaries do not overwhelm the environment or demand much attention.

Ideal for

Urban streets

Footpaths

Alleyways

Large public spaces

Available with nominal wattages of 36 W and 72 W, achieving over 8,000 luminaire lumens in colour temperatures of 3000 and 4000 K.

Made from die-cast aluminium, the post top luminaire features the WE-EF OLC® One LED Concept as well as lenses for both symmetric medium beam distribution and rectangular light distribution.