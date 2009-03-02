CCTV Video Surveillance Cameras for Commercial and Retail Security from ADT Security



Instantly pinpoint recorded incidents for further investigation

Incidences can be easily searched for by entering the approximate time and date, avoiding the hassle of replaying hours of tape

Digital video surveillance acts as a deterrent to potential thieves, vandals and intruders

Captured events can be easily downloaded and transferred to other mediums for viewing

Oversee recorded area from anywhere with remote connectivity

Increase productivity and discourage inappropriate workplace behaviour

Encourage workers to be productive with constant CCTV recording

Digital Video Records require minimal maintenance and deliver consistently sharp images

Provide a safe and secure working environment for workers and visitors

May reduce costs associated with public liability and insurance

ADT Security’s range of Digital Video Surveillance Cameras provides effective protection from shoplifters and vandals. These cameras act as a deterrent to criminals and produce recorded incidents in high quality footage.As well as offering protection from criminals, ADT’s surveillance cameras also let you address environmental, health and safety legislation requirements by providing useful information when investigating associated claims.Ideal for a range of commercial and retail applications, CCTV Video Surveillance Cameras from ADT Security offer an effective and reliable solution to your security monitoring requirements.