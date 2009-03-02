CCTV Video Surveillance Cameras for Commercial and Retail Security from ADT Security
Last Updated on 02 Mar 2009
CCTV Video Surveillance Cameras for commercial and retail applications from ADT Security
Overview
Description
ADT Security’s range of Digital Video Surveillance Cameras provides effective protection from shoplifters and vandals. These cameras act as a deterrent to criminals and produce recorded incidents in high quality footage.
Instantly pinpoint recorded incidents for further investigation
As well as offering protection from criminals, ADT’s surveillance cameras also let you address environmental, health and safety legislation requirements by providing useful information when investigating associated claims.
Ideal for a range of commercial and retail applications, CCTV Video Surveillance Cameras from ADT Security offer an effective and reliable solution to your security monitoring requirements.
- Incidences can be easily searched for by entering the approximate time and date, avoiding the hassle of replaying hours of tape
- Digital video surveillance acts as a deterrent to potential thieves, vandals and intruders
- Captured events can be easily downloaded and transferred to other mediums for viewing
- Oversee recorded area from anywhere with remote connectivity
- Encourage workers to be productive with constant CCTV recording
- Digital Video Records require minimal maintenance and deliver consistently sharp images
- Provide a safe and secure working environment for workers and visitors
- May reduce costs associated with public liability and insurance
