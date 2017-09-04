CCS Stylepave Concrete Resurfacing to rejuvenate interior and exterior concrete surfaces

Bring structurally sound existing concrete to life with the CCS Stylepave Concrete Resurfacing overlay system. A range of textures, finishes and colours have been designed to lay over concrete with durable and visually stunning results.

Sandstone pavers can be simulated, custom textures created and through the use of stencils and taping, limitless design opportunities are available. Through the application of a primer, base and top coat, old and freshly cured concrete can be enhanced cost effectively. CCS Stylepave Concrete Resurfacing is extremely hardy with a powerful colour range making it ideal for freshening up areas experiencing high levels of pedestrian traffic as well as driveways and retail outlets.

Suitable for: