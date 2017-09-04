CCS Industrial Epoxy Sealers designed for heavy duty applications

CCS Industrial Epoxy Sealers are designed for serious, heavy duty applications. Ultra-high strength, extremely durable and resistant to a comprehensive range of chemicals and variety of substances, these sealers are suited for harsh environments and can take one hell of a beating. A no VOC content means they are low odour, quick and easy to apply. These products have an extremely rapid curing rate with no induction time required and offer a cost effective, deep penetrating, non-porous protection for all industrial applications such as workshops, warehouses, carparks, laboratories and all other situations where a tough, long lasting and serviceable floor coating is paramount.

CCS Industrial Epoxy PR100

A light grey tinted 100% solids epoxy resin that creates a high strength bond with wet, green and oily concrete in addition to acting as an anti-corrosive primer or protective coating on steel and concrete tanks, reservoirs and pipelines. The addition of CCS Epoxy Fill allows CCS Industrial Epoxy PR100 to be used as an epoxy render mortar for patching and rendering vertical surfaces also. Exceptional water resistance with low mixed viscosity during application.

CCS Industrial Epoxy XT100

An extremely durable light grey tinted 100% solids low viscosity epoxy resin specially formulated for coating industrial and commercial concrete floors. XT100 is designed to penetrate deep into the surface to seal and protect concrete. With high and low temperature tolerance it is ideal for the all manufacturing and processing facilities and other high use traffic environments requiring a long service life. An easy to clean, low maintenance, industrial strength formulation designed to last and protect concrete floors.