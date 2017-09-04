CCS Clear Concrete Penetrating Sealers to keep your project looking fresh

Protect your project and retain its natural look and texture with a CCS Penetrative Sealer. Unlike CCS film forming sealers which coat the top of the surface, penetrating sealers soak deep into the surface to provide protection against the ingress of water borne pollutants and salts. CCS Streetscape, CCS Stain Block and CCS Stainblock Enricher also include fluro-polymers that provide resistance to oil penetration and subsequent staining. For that reason CCS Streetscape and CCS Stain Block are an excellent choice for public precincts and alfresco dining areas.

Stainblock Enricher enhances the appearance of the substrate by providing a slightly richer tone. All other CCS penetrating sealers preserve the natural appearance of concrete, porous natural stone and clay pavers.

CCS Penetrating Sealer range: