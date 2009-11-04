CAD Conversions and Mobility Solutions by Australian Disabled Access Consultants

Australian Disabled Access Consultants assists property developers, project designers and construction companies who require advice to provide access and mobility for people with disabilities and special needs within their projects. This includes:

Disability Access Ramps

Disability Lifts

Disability Access

Disability Handrails

To ensure that disability access and mobility is provided for people with disabilities and special needs within buildings, places and facilities, Emirates Special Needs can respond to the client's needs by providing the following services:

Project Design Advice

Australian Disabled Access Consultants provides design advice to:

Architects

Building designers

Draftsmen

Building consultants

Engineers

Landscape architects

Property owners

Property managers

Civil and Government agencies (federal, state and local)

During all stages of design to ensure that the project’s plans comply with the disability access and mobility design guidelines.



Disabled access consultancy services

Accessibility Assessment Report - An Accessibility Assessment Report can be provided that is a technical report that assesses and certifies that the project’s design plans comply with the disability access and mobility design guidelines.



Project Certification - Australian Disabled Access Consultants Certifies and stamps a project's design plans that comply with the disability access and mobility design guidelines.



Accessibility Building Auditing - Australian Disabled Access Consultants provides Accessibility Building Audits of building works and site works supported by a formal report to:

Assess whether the project complies with the physical disability access and mobility aspects of the approved plans and the disability access and mobility design guidelines

Identify any work required to be carried out to achieve compliance

Disability Action Plans - Australian Disabled Access Consultants can formulate a Disability Action Plan to:

Eliminate physical barriers within the environment for people with a disability and special needs from the provision of its goods, services and facilities

Provide a clear time line for work to be carried out to remove those barriers and comply with the disability access and mobility design guidelines

CAD Conversions, CAD Drafting Services, Scanning, Document Scanning and Document Archiving

CAD Concepts, under the Australian Disabled Access Consultants umbrella, provides high quality 100% paper to CAD, and CAD to CAD conversion services to the design and construction industry.CAD Concepts offer products and services designed to improve efficiency and reduce the costs of managing and safeguarding key documents.

Services Provided by CAD Concepts

File Conversions

Drafting Services

Document Scanning

Document Archiving

Australian Disabled Access consultants provice full design and planning services for disabled access projects.