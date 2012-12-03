Buzon Pedestals for raised floors from Pasco Construction Solutions

Pasco Construction Solutions has introduced a new product that will appeal to architects and builders designing and constructing raised floors. The award-winning Buzon Pedestal can be used with Pavers, Timber Decking and Steel Grating to create raised floors on balconies, terraces, green roofs, temporary floors and water features.

Patented Slope-Correcting for Quality Level Floor Finishes

Capable of accommodating heights from 17mm to 620mm, it can conceal services and offer easy access for maintenance of waterproof membranes.

The interchangeable spacer tabs allow for 2mm, 4.5mm, 6mm and 10mm gaps between pavers, providing positive drainage and making uneven paving lines a thing of the past

The Buzon Pedestal can support loads of up to 1,000 kg. The Buzon Pedestal’s applications are endless and employed around the globe

Buzon Pedestals from 80% Recycled Polypropylene

The Buzon Pedestal incorporates a patented slope-correcting device, which compensates for a substrate fall of 0–5%, to provide a perfectly level floor finish.

Designed and manufactured in Belgium

Made from 5mm thick 80% recycled polypropylene

2, 4.5, 6 and 10mm Paver Space Tabs

Adjustable heights from 17mm to 620mm

UV stable and chemical resistant

Provision for mechanical fixing if required

Inbuilt safety locking mechanism

Excellent drainage and air ventilation:

Allows for positive drainage and air ventilation

Reduces sound transmission and increases temperature insulation

Ability to conceal services

Compensates for 0-5% fall

Will support 1000kg up to a height of 620mm

Fast and easy installation

Available Heights for Buzon Pedestals:

DPH-0 17mm

DPH-1 28mm

DPH-2 35-53mm

DPH-3 50-78mm

DPH-4 74-110mm

DPH-5 100-170mm

DPH-6 170-290mm

DPH-7 240-400mm

DPH-8 320-520mm

DPH-9 390-620mm

Pasco Construction Solutions is the exclusive distributor of the Buzon Pedestal System in Australia.These impressive systems provide the ideal solution to your raised floor requirements.