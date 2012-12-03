Buzon Pedestals for raised floors from Pasco Construction Solutions
Buzon pedestals for raised floors are quick and simple to install, can support up to 1000kg and are chemical resistant.
Overview
Pasco Construction Solutions has introduced a new product that will appeal to architects and builders designing and constructing raised floors. The award-winning Buzon Pedestal can be used with Pavers, Timber Decking and Steel Grating to create raised floors on balconies, terraces, green roofs, temporary floors and water features.
Patented Slope-Correcting for Quality Level Floor Finishes
Capable of accommodating heights from 17mm to 620mm, it can conceal services and offer easy access for maintenance of waterproof membranes.
- The interchangeable spacer tabs allow for 2mm, 4.5mm, 6mm and 10mm gaps between pavers, providing positive drainage and making uneven paving lines a thing of the past
- The Buzon Pedestal can support loads of up to 1,000 kg. The Buzon Pedestal’s applications are endless and employed around the globe
Buzon Pedestals from 80% Recycled Polypropylene
The Buzon Pedestal incorporates a patented slope-correcting device, which compensates for a substrate fall of 0–5%, to provide a perfectly level floor finish.
- Designed and manufactured in Belgium
- Made from 5mm thick 80% recycled polypropylene
- 2, 4.5, 6 and 10mm Paver Space Tabs
- Adjustable heights from 17mm to 620mm
- UV stable and chemical resistant
- Provision for mechanical fixing if required
- Inbuilt safety locking mechanism
Excellent drainage and air ventilation:
- Allows for positive drainage and air ventilation
- Reduces sound transmission and increases temperature insulation
- Ability to conceal services
- Compensates for 0-5% fall
- Will support 1000kg up to a height of 620mm
- Fast and easy installation
Available Heights for Buzon Pedestals:
- DPH-0 17mm
- DPH-1 28mm
- DPH-2 35-53mm
- DPH-3 50-78mm
- DPH-4 74-110mm
- DPH-5 100-170mm
- DPH-6 170-290mm
- DPH-7 240-400mm
- DPH-8 320-520mm
- DPH-9 390-620mm
Pasco Construction Solutions is the exclusive distributor of the Buzon Pedestal System in Australia.These impressive systems provide the ideal solution to your raised floor requirements.
