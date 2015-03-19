Business and commercial doors from Taurean Door Systems

Taurean Door Systems offer a variety of garage and roller doors suitable for many applications. Designed specifically for business and commercial applications, both the Secura-T Roller Shutter and the Mini Warehouse roller doors are made for strength and durability.

Secura-T Roller Shutters

Traditional design for withstanding the harshest conditions

Smooth and quiet running due to nylon end clips

Heavy duty flexible sealing strip for the prevention of dust and leaves

Wind lock system as an optional addition for extra protection

Guide-mounted lockable chain clip as standard

Models and available sizes

Medium, General Purpose and Heavy Duty.

Wide range of slat types, standard, slotted (11% ventilation), perforated (40% ventilation)

Wide range of sizes, 50mm, 75mm, 100mm, 125mm.

Wide range of thicknesses 0.6mm, 0.8mm, 1.0mm.

Mini Warehouse Roller Doors

Highest quality steel construction

Bluescope Colorbond ® curtain steel

Nylon braided edging ensures for smooth and quiet operation

Low maintenance product

Smooth edged door handles

Moulded nylon drum wheels and nylon bottom tail plug

Safety features and long life durability

Galvanised brackets and tracks for corrosion protection

Locking bar for added security

Track stops ensuring the door remains on the tracks

Optional automation available

With optional accessories for improve the performance and function even more so, the Business and Commercial roller door systems are high quality and durable.