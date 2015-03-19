Business and commercial doors from Taurean Door Systems
Last Updated on 19 Mar 2015
Overview
Taurean Door Systems offer a variety of garage and roller doors suitable for many applications. Designed specifically for business and commercial applications, both the Secura-T Roller Shutter and the Mini Warehouse roller doors are made for strength and durability.
Secura-T Roller Shutters
Traditional design for withstanding the harshest conditions
- Smooth and quiet running due to nylon end clips
- Heavy duty flexible sealing strip for the prevention of dust and leaves
- Wind lock system as an optional addition for extra protection
- Guide-mounted lockable chain clip as standard
Models and available sizes
- Medium, General Purpose and Heavy Duty.
- Wide range of slat types, standard, slotted (11% ventilation), perforated (40% ventilation)
- Wide range of sizes, 50mm, 75mm, 100mm, 125mm.
- Wide range of thicknesses 0.6mm, 0.8mm, 1.0mm.
Mini Warehouse Roller Doors
Highest quality steel construction
- Bluescope Colorbond ® curtain steel
- Nylon braided edging ensures for smooth and quiet operation
- Low maintenance product
- Smooth edged door handles
- Moulded nylon drum wheels and nylon bottom tail plug
Safety features and long life durability
- Galvanised brackets and tracks for corrosion protection
- Locking bar for added security
- Track stops ensuring the door remains on the tracks
- Optional automation available
With optional accessories for improve the performance and function even more so, the Business and Commercial roller door systems are high quality and durable.