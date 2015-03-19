Logo
Business and commercial doors from Taurean Door Systems

Last Updated on 19 Mar 2015

Taurean Door Systems offer a variety of garage and roller doors suitable for many applications.

Overview
Description

Taurean Door Systems offer a variety of garage and roller doors suitable for many applications. Designed specifically for business and commercial applications, both the Secura-T Roller Shutter and the Mini Warehouse roller doors are made for strength and durability.

Secura-T Roller Shutters

Traditional design for withstanding the harshest conditions

  • Smooth and quiet running due to nylon end clips
  • Heavy duty flexible sealing strip for the prevention of dust and leaves
  • Wind lock system as an optional addition for extra protection
  • Guide-mounted lockable chain clip as standard

Models and available sizes

  • Medium, General Purpose and Heavy Duty.
  • Wide range of slat types, standard, slotted (11% ventilation), perforated (40% ventilation)
  • Wide range of sizes, 50mm, 75mm, 100mm, 125mm.
  • Wide range of thicknesses 0.6mm, 0.8mm, 1.0mm.

Mini Warehouse Roller Doors

Highest quality steel construction

  • Bluescope Colorbond ® curtain steel
  • Nylon braided edging ensures for smooth and quiet operation
  • Low maintenance product
  • Smooth edged door handles
  • Moulded nylon drum wheels and nylon bottom tail plug

Safety features and long life durability

  • Galvanised brackets and tracks for corrosion protection
  • Locking bar for added security
  • Track stops ensuring the door remains on the tracks
  • Optional automation available

With optional accessories for improve the performance and function even more so, the Business and Commercial roller door systems are high quality and durable.

Contact
Display AddressBayswater, VIC

180 - 186 Colchester Road

03 9721 8366
