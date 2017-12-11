Bushfire Rated Shutters
Last Updated on 11 Dec 2017
Our fire-resistant Bushfire Rated Shutters are compliant with Australian Bushfire Standards, and suitable for use throughout Australia.
Overview
As part of a series of innovations from Cox Architects’® research into Bush Fire Resistant Construction, our Bushfire Rated Shutters are manufactured by the Gorter Group and supplied by Gorter Hatches Australiasia under licence from Cox Architects®. For more information, please visit www.coxarchitects.com.au.
Our unique system provides a broad range of benefits, including increased security, privacy and extreme weather protection. Create a high-performance building using our Bushfire Rated Shutters.
Features
Our Bushfire Rated Shutters feature:
- Rigorous construction and patented technology, providing a complete building envelope that can withstand the most severe bushfires in Australia
- High resistance to impact loads caused by flying projectiles and cyclones
- High thermal insulation against cold and hot temperatures
- High security protection
- Highly insulated sun hoods for windows and openings
- Privacy screens comprised of upper and lower panels