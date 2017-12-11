Our fire-resistant Bushfire Rated Shutters are compliant with Australian Bushfire Standards, and suitable for use throughout Australia.

As part of a series of innovations from Cox Architects’® research into Bush Fire Resistant Construction, our Bushfire Rated Shutters are manufactured by the Gorter Group and supplied by Gorter Hatches Australiasia under licence from Cox Architects®. For more information, please visit www.coxarchitects.com.au.

Our unique system provides a broad range of benefits, including increased security, privacy and extreme weather protection. Create a high-performance building using our Bushfire Rated Shutters.

Features

Our Bushfire Rated Shutters feature: