Supplier Image
Gorter Hatches Pty Ltd
Bushfire Rated Shutters
Last Updated on 11 Dec 2017

Our fire-resistant Bushfire Rated Shutters are compliant with Australian Bushfire Standards, and suitable for use throughout Australia.

Our fire-resistant Bushfire Rated Shutters are compliant with Australian Bushfire Standards, and suitable for use throughout Australia.

As part of a series of innovations from Cox Architects’® research into Bush Fire Resistant Construction, our Bushfire Rated Shutters are manufactured by the Gorter Group and supplied by Gorter Hatches Australiasia under licence from Cox Architects®. For more information, please visit www.coxarchitects.com.au.

Our unique system provides a broad range of benefits, including increased security, privacy and extreme weather protection. Create a high-performance building using our Bushfire Rated Shutters.

Our Bushfire Rated Shutters feature:

  • Rigorous construction and patented technology, providing a complete building envelope that can withstand the most severe bushfires in Australia
  • High resistance to impact loads caused by flying projectiles and cyclones
  • High thermal insulation against cold and hot temperatures
  • High security protection
  • Highly insulated sun hoods for windows and openings
  • Privacy screens comprised of upper and lower panels
Display AddressPrahran, VIC

Level 1 257 Chapel Street

+61 3 8648 6636
