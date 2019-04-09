Building automation from Siemens

Digitalisation means buildings are becoming more and more connected and the importance of having all building data in sight is constantly increasing. Whether you wish to enhance occupant comfort and productivity or to improve operational and energy efficiency, building automation enables you to connect, monitor and operate your facility easily.

From single discipline systems to fully integrated buildings, whether they are small or large, single- or multi-site, whether a school, office, hospital or airport, you will find the right solution in our offering of building management systems.

Siemens offers:

Building Management Systems

Room Automation

Automation Controls



Desigo CC is Siemens' integrated building management platform. It has been designed to create comfortable, safe and efficient facilities. Desigo CC covers the complete scope from simple single-discipline systems to fully integrated buildings. Easy to engineer and operate, state of the art in technology and functionality, Desigo CC sets industry standards. Offering superior control, it integrates planned workflows for building automation, power, energy, fire and life safety, lighting and security.