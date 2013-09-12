Building and Construction Equipment Hire Services
Overview
As the largest Equipment Hire company in Australia, Coates Hire provides a range of Building and Construction Equipment for hire including:
- Access & Materials Handling
- Air Compressors & Air Tools
- Earthmoving & Compaction
- General Tools & Equipment
- Lift, Shift & Propping
- Power & Lighting
- Pumps & Fluid Management
- Scaffolding & Ladders
- Shoring
- Site Accommodation & Amenities
- Traffic Management Equipment
- Trailers, Trucks & Vehicles
Consultations, Logistics and Equipment Hire
Coates Hire provides a total turnkey package for large events including consultation, planning and logistics management, as well as training services for all equipment available for hire.
- Access Equipment Hire: Fleet covers a variety of sizes up to 135' (41.1m)
- Compaction Equipment Hire: Extensive range of light compaction for hard to manage job sites such as restrictive areas that require smaller equipment to manoeuvre around
- Concreting and Masonry Hire: Coates Hire provide the professional builder and handyman access to a range of concrete products to assist with individual projects
- Construction Lasers Hire: The range of construction lasers will cover requirements from easy to use dumpy, right through to a Theodolites or complete stations
- Cutters, Grinders and Saw Hire: Coates Hire has cutters for steel, ceramic, sheet metal, bricks and pavers, ranging from hand held, bench mounted and free standing units
- Drills, Breakers, Fixing Tools Hire: Full range of accessories to suit general site work, along with air powered, electric or petrol breakers
- Hydraulic Jacks Hire: Can be used to cut through steel, bricks, masonry or underwater drilling or lifting multiple objects including bridges
- Loaders and Trucks Hire: Available in different sizes, buckets and specialised attachments
- Plumbing Equipment Hire: Wide range of plumbers’ tools available including electric eels drain rods to unblock drains up to 150mm pipes and pipe freezers for freezing pipe work systems
- Safety and Protection: Coates Hire have trained staff to assist with all personal protection equipment (PPE) for eyes, ears, head, body, fall arresters and fall restraints for height safety
Coates Hire offers a full range of building and construction equipment for hire for all projects and sites.
Coates Hire Fleet
Coates Hire is one of the largest hire equipment investors globally with in excess of $1billion invested over the past 4 years.
- Australian hire fleet value: over $2 billion
- Average fleet age less than 5 years
- Over 1.5 million pieces of equipment
Branch Network
- Over 230 branches across metropolitan, regional and remote areas.
Market Sectors
- Civil Engineering
- Residential & Non Residential Construction
- Mining & Resources
- Industrial Services & Maintenance
- Events
- Oil & Gas
- Government
- Commercial & Manufacturing
Accreditations
- AS/NZ2S4801 – OHS
- OHSAS 18001 – OHS
- ISO 14001 Environment
- ISO 9001 Quality
Core Capabilities
- Branch Network
- Equipment Range & Availability
- Integrated Equipment Management System – Silver Service
- Health, Safety, Environment & Quality Accreditation
- Product Expertise
- Market Expertise
- Project Site Facilities
- Industrial Shutdowns
- Training Services – Registered Training Organisation
- Term Hire – Investment Capability