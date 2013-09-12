Building and Construction Equipment Hire Services

As the largest Equipment Hire company in Australia, Coates Hire provides a range of Building and Construction Equipment for hire including:

Access & Materials Handling

Air Compressors & Air Tools

Earthmoving & Compaction

General Tools & Equipment

Lift, Shift & Propping

Power & Lighting

Pumps & Fluid Management

Scaffolding & Ladders

Shoring

Site Accommodation & Amenities

Traffic Management Equipment

Trailers, Trucks & Vehicles

Consultations, Logistics and Equipment Hire

Coates Hire provides a total turnkey package for large events including consultation, planning and logistics management, as well as training services for all equipment available for hire.

Access Equipment Hire : Fleet covers a variety of sizes up to 135' (41.1m)

: Fleet covers a variety of sizes up to 135' (41.1m) Compaction Equipment Hire : Extensive range of light compaction for hard to manage job sites such as restrictive areas that require smaller equipment to manoeuvre around

: Extensive range of light compaction for hard to manage job sites such as restrictive areas that require smaller equipment to manoeuvre around Concreting and Masonry Hire : Coates Hire provide the professional builder and handyman access to a range of concrete products to assist with individual projects

: Coates Hire provide the professional builder and handyman access to a range of concrete products to assist with individual projects Construction Lasers Hire : The range of construction lasers will cover requirements from easy to use dumpy, right through to a Theodolites or complete stations

: The range of construction lasers will cover requirements from easy to use dumpy, right through to a Theodolites or complete stations Cutters, Grinders and Saw Hire : Coates Hire has cutters for steel, ceramic, sheet metal, bricks and pavers, ranging from hand held, bench mounted and free standing units

: Coates Hire has cutters for steel, ceramic, sheet metal, bricks and pavers, ranging from hand held, bench mounted and free standing units Drills, Breakers, Fixing Tools Hire: Full range of accessories to suit general site work, along with air powered, electric or petrol breakers

Full range of accessories to suit general site work, along with air powered, electric or petrol breakers Hydraulic Jacks Hire: Can be used to cut through steel, bricks, masonry or underwater drilling or lifting multiple objects including bridges

Can be used to cut through steel, bricks, masonry or underwater drilling or lifting multiple objects including bridges Loaders and Trucks Hire: Available in different sizes, buckets and specialised attachments

Available in different sizes, buckets and specialised attachments Plumbing Equipment Hire : Wide range of plumbers’ tools available including electric eels drain rods to unblock drains up to 150mm pipes and pipe freezers for freezing pipe work systems

: Wide range of plumbers’ tools available including electric eels drain rods to unblock drains up to 150mm pipes and pipe freezers for freezing pipe work systems Safety and Protection: Coates Hire have trained staff to assist with all personal protection equipment (PPE) for eyes, ears, head, body, fall arresters and fall restraints for height safety

Coates Hire offers a full range of building and construction equipment for hire for all projects and sites.



Coates Hire Fleet

Coates Hire is one of the largest hire equipment investors globally with in excess of $1billion invested over the past 4 years.

Australian hire fleet value: over $2 billion

Average fleet age less than 5 years

Over 1.5 million pieces of equipment

Branch Network

Over 230 branches across metropolitan, regional and remote areas.

Market Sectors

Civil Engineering

Residential & Non Residential Construction

Mining & Resources

Industrial Services & Maintenance

Events

Oil & Gas

Government

Commercial & Manufacturing

Accreditations

AS/NZ2S4801 – OHS

OHSAS 18001 – OHS

ISO 14001 Environment

ISO 9001 Quality

Core Capabilities