Building and Construction Range

Sekisui Foam Australia products have been widely used in building and construction applications for more than 30 years. The soft closed-cell foams provide excellent sealing and isolation solutions.

Sekisui Foam Australia products are environmentally safe, with zero ODP’s and negligible VOC’s, and complying with green star requirements for buildings.

The main function of Sekisui Foam Australia products in building and construction applications are:

Sealing against water, air, dust, etc.

Impact / vibration dampening

Dynamic pressure absorption (expansion)

Thermal and acoustic isolation



Sekisui Foam Australia building and construction products are: