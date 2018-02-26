Building and Construction Range
Last Updated on 26 Feb 2018
Sekisui Foam Australia products have been widely used in building and construction applications for more than 30 years. The soft closed-cell foams provide excellent sealing and isolation solutions. Sekisui Foam Australia products are environmentally safe, with zero ODP’s and negligible VOC’s, and complying with green star requirements for buildings.
Overview
The main function of Sekisui Foam Australia products in building and construction applications are:
- Sealing against water, air, dust, etc.
- Impact / vibration dampening
- Dynamic pressure absorption (expansion)
- Thermal and acoustic isolation
Sekisui Foam Australia building and construction products are:
- Technically superior – low thermal conductivity & negligible water absorption
- Third party certified & tested
- Energy efficient
- Quality materials engineered to last
- Compliant to local & international fire, smoke and performance standards
- Proven reliability for over 20 years
- Fast and efficient to install and totally reliable