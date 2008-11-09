Building Technology Supply Centre - Exhibition Centre Facility Showcasing your Products and Services

Building Technology Supply Centre brings to you a permanent exhibition centre utilising collective marketing for optimum results. Spaces are available for rent complete with management and advertising campaign to give you the result you are looking for.



Range of Spaces Available for Rent

Smaller and Larger spaces are also available per request. We will meet your needs to have your products and services included for your benefit. Call us today and discuss your needs.



Building Location and Facilities

Situated in possibly one of Sydney's most accessible locations. Strategically located at Artarmon lower north shore, the hub of Architects, Engineers, Consultants, Interior designers, Builders and Developers head office…



With massive 30 plus car park space, two floors totalling almost 2000 sqm with storage facility. We have modern reception and meeting rooms, boardroom and display area with library all available for this purpose!



Space can be utilized as your own showroom and at the same time you have access to all other products and services available for your clients.

We will also hold exhibitions and trade shows

Management and Advertising

With over $250,000 per year on advertising and promotional campaigns we will attract the customer base to take your business to the next level. You need to be with us to take the advantage giving your business the edge.



We’ll have full time staff to guide visitors to make their selections, log every inquiry and follow up towards the sale result. Other funding will be used towards advertising on the Internet, in Trade and Architectural publications, and other Radio and promotional work. We will also hold exhibitions, trade shows and corporate functions all to expose your products and services to the market place and decision makers.



Please register your interest to secure space or call us to discuss your needs in confidence.