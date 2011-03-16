Logo
Building guardrails for industrial and commercial applications
Building guardrails for industrial and commercial applications
Last Updated on 16 Mar 2011

Building guardrails designed for barrier protection in a variety of commercial and industrial settings

Overview
Description
Armco manufacture a range of building guardrails designed to match consumer barrier protection requirements. Available for supply and install Australia wide. Armco also supply a wide range of mining companies across Australia.

Guardrails for industrial and commercial sites
The building guardrail range available from Armco are highly versatile and can be designed to suit a variety of applications including;
  • Industrial
  • Commercial
  • Residential
  • As well as car park sites
Protection and safety with building guardrails from Armco
Armco building guardrails ensure that people, assets and equipment are extremely well protected. Other features and benefits include:
  • ARMCO® Railgard™ can be designed to suit any application that presents. Armco engineers will compute impact loads and tolerances that will provide an effective and safe barrier that is also aesthetically appealing
  • Australian Standards require that gas tanks, electrical housing, etc, require protection from vehicular impact. Guardrail is the recommended barrier system for these installations.
Contact
Display AddressSunshine, VIC

3 Fourth Ave

Free Call 1800 808 6
Postal AddressAshmore, QLD

QLD Branch 650 Southport-Nerang Rd

03 9311 1312
