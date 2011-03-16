Building Guardrails from Armco
Building guardrails designed for barrier protection in a variety of commercial and industrial settings
Armco manufacture a range of building guardrails designed to match consumer barrier protection requirements. Available for supply and install Australia wide. Armco also supply a wide range of mining companies across Australia.
Guardrails for industrial and commercial sites
The building guardrail range available from Armco are highly versatile and can be designed to suit a variety of applications including;
Armco building guardrails ensure that people, assets and equipment are extremely well protected. Other features and benefits include:
- ARMCO® Railgard™ can be designed to suit any application that presents. Armco engineers will compute impact loads and tolerances that will provide an effective and safe barrier that is also aesthetically appealing
- Australian Standards require that gas tanks, electrical housing, etc, require protection from vehicular impact. Guardrail is the recommended barrier system for these installations.
