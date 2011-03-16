Building guardrails from Armco

Guardrails for industrial and commercial sites



ARMCO® Railgard™ can be designed to suit any application that presents. Armco engineers will compute impact loads and tolerances that will provide an effective and safe barrier that is also aesthetically appealing

Australian Standards require that gas tanks, electrical housing, etc, require protection from vehicular impact. Guardrail is the recommended barrier system for these installations.

Armco manufacture a range of building guardrails designed to match consumer barrier protection requirements. Available for supply and install Australia wide. Armco also supply a wide range of mining companies across Australia.The building guardrail range available from Armco are highly versatile and can be designed to suit a variety of applications including;Armco building guardrails ensure that people, assets and equipment are extremely well protected.