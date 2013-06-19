Building Forecasting from BIS Shrapnel
Last Updated on 19 Jun 2013
BIS Shrapnel is leading the way in industry research and forecasting services for building and construction.
Delivering valuable information for critical planning, BIS Shrapnel offers in-depth research, analysis and forecasts across all sectors of the building and construction industry in Australia, New Zealand and throughout Asia.
BUILDING FORECASTING
- Building in Australia 2014 – 2029: This report provides a respected and independent medium term assessment of the Australian building industry outlook. Building in Australia contains demographic trends and detailed forecasts on the residential (housing, other dwellings), non-residential (commercial, industrial, social and institutional) sectors, and the alterations and additions market, by state.
- Building Industry Prospects: Offers valuable forecasts and commentary regarding the outlook for building activity in Australia over the next 18 months, distinguished by sector and state. Includes detailed forecasts, monthly bulletin, building briefing conferences and enquiry service
- Long Term Work Done 2013 – 2018: Annual forecasts for the next five years, this forecasting and monitoring service on work done in the residential and non-residential building sectors, by state
- Short Term Work Done 2014 – 2016: Twice-yearly with forecasts for the next two years, this forecasting and monitoring service on work done in the residential and non-residential building sectors, by state
- Regional Building 2014 – 2016: Analyses trends and prospects in demand and supply for residential and non-residential building in regional areas
- Metro Building 2014 – 2016: Forecasts trends and prospects 3 years ahead for total building in major cities including residential and commercial, by suburban ring and by sector.
- Building & Construction in New Zealand 2014 – 2019: Comprehensive data and forecasts for building activity across a range of sectors, including an examination of economic influences
- Building & Construction in Asia 2014 – 2018: A continuous information service, this surveys 11 Asian regions covering building forecasts for residential, non-residential and engineering for each country
- Building Materials Demand Forecasting: This forecast modelling service projects ahead 5 years or more and provides detailed evaluations of materials to be used in new building and construction – by sector and type of material
- Urban Policy + Industry Trends Analysis: Bespoke research on the current roadblocks and future directions for built form, seen in economic and social context. Issues affecting the supply side of the market and the urban framework are analysed, including evaluating the current policy mix against alternative proposals
- Commissioned Client Work: An experienced building and construction team with expertise and market intelligence across Australia, New Zealand, North and Southeast Asian industries customise research to meet a wide range of building related needs, including industry analysis, new market segment research, and forecasting models for short term budgeting and long term planning
- Strategic Briefings and Advisory: This service transforms information into intelligence, by integrating our building forecasting information with your specific situation
BUILDING INDUSTRY MARKET RESEARCH
- Residential Builder Panel – New Dwelling Construction: This series covers materials used in new residential buildings across Australia
- The Home Improvements Market in Australia, 2010: This details 15 major areas which together provide a comprehensive picture of the market for additions, renovations, and dwelling improvements
- Energy Efficiency and Water Saving in Australian Households, 2008: This report provides a detailed analysis of households attitudes towards a range of energy efficient and water saving products and initiatives, measurement of attitudes and opinions towards relevant issues and detailed feedback from consumers
- Energy Efficiency and Water Saving in Non-Residential Building, 2007/8: This research and forecasting report updates the study produced in 2005 and the regular reports that are produced covering energy efficiency and water saving in residential applications
- Building Materials in Non-Residential Building, 2013: First stand alone study of Building Materials in Non-Residential Building, having previously been included as part of the Building Materials and Fittings reports of 2004, 2001, 1998 and earlier. This study will report on the size of the building materials market in non-residential building during 2006/07
