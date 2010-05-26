Building design software for steel and timber framed houses from Vertex CAD/PDM Systems

Project Management Software Solutions

Vertex brings new power to house building projects, a comprehensive solution covering the whole supply chain speeding up the process, minimising errors making the overall project management easier.

Vertex Building Design Software supports and clarifies whole operational process and provides tools for marketing and sales, drafting and architectural and structural design and production.

Vertex can be easily connected to other information systems like ERP according to customer’s business process.

Vertex Building Design Software (Vertex BD)

Architectural Design

Work with VERTEX BD is based on a Building Information Model (BIM), which connects the 2D plan and the 3D model.

The 2D view is always a real architectural plan representation complying with architectural standards and containing no irrelevant information. Same model will be used through the whole design process all the way to production.

Steel and Timber Framing

Wall Framing - Framing rules, details, wall heights, material lengths, are defined by the user in the system's relational database. Based on these settings, the system calculates the studs, plates, sills and complete opening assemblies automatically panelising the walls. Output formats can be modified by the customer to conform to existing production standards. The system can also be designed to interface with manufacturing and production equipments.

Floor Framing - Floor framing layouts are based on the framing parameters defined by the user and the floor deck areas drawn. The joist layout and cutting schedule are automatically generated and all components are labelled. These powerful, easily customized and productive design tools allow you to frame the floor with the minimum waste of materials.

Roof Framing - Vertex BD building design software can generate both roof truss and rafter layouts. Roof framing layouts work similarly to floor framing. Roof truss profile drawings are generated based on the geometry of the walls, ceilings and roofs. The 3D model allows you to verify and adjust the roof framing components to be compatible with the other parts of the building, a good example of the quality capabilities Vertex BD provides.

Vertex BD building design software can be expanded with Vertex DesignStream (PDM) data management software. Those are combined seamlessly to achieve a functional system covering the customer specific order supply chain of a home building company - Vertex Solution.