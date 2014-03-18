Building & Construction Timber Materials from Nullarbor Sustainable Timber

Recycled and salvaged (New) timber will without doubt be a defining statement in any building project. These timbers have features and textures that only mother nature and time can fashion.

Nullarbor Sustainable Timber pride themselves on the fact that they hold one of the largest stock piles of structural and architectural timbers available in Australia which include products like Timber posts (New & Recycled), Timber Cladding, Timber Decking, Timber flooring and Timber Screening.

Nullarbor Sustainable Timbers hold an extensive range of structural timber posts which have been salvaged from bridges, wharves, wool-sheds and wool stores and the like. Imagine having a piece of Australian history within your own home or commercial premises that once held up the Melbourne’s Docklands or Port Adelaide’s Wool Stores for more than 100 years.

Ranging in size from 150mm x 150mm up to 400mm x 400mm in 12 metres lengths these are extremely sought after.

Posts are available as:

Recycled “clean” - Dressed All Round

Recycled “rustic” – 'As is' or sanded

Salvaged “New” – Rough Sawn or Dressed All Round

Species available include (but not limited to): Ironbark, Spotted Gum, Turpentine, Red Gum, Stringy Bark, Blackbutt, WA Karri, and Tallowwood.