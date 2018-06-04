Britex Care – For a complete care product solution we have simplified a range for future proofing independent living, ambulant, disabled complaint and mental health

The Britex Care range of hygienic product solutions provide accessibility and independence to all bathroom amenities whether health, public, commercial or residential, to support the safety and well-being of people facing a loss or decline in independence. Since our beginnings in 1938, Britex has steadfastly committed to our philosophy of continuous improvement in our business and our product solutions, with a sharp focus on deep understanding of our client needs and their ever-changing environments.

Our Britex Care range of product solutions meet user needs, are low maintenance and are long wearing, with minimised need for replacements or parts. It is our combined world-class stainless steel fabrication systems and our specialised tamper proof designs, that differentiate us from the rest. Our resulting product solutions remain performance ready, with minimal effects from any voluntary or involuntary tampering, to support the safety and wellbeing of our users, whilst delivering maximum savings and reliability to our owners.