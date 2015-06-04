Logo
Last Updated on 04 Jun 2015

Made from a combination of recycled wood fibres and polymers, BriteDeck™ is a composite decking board that is suitable for Home Owners who want a strong and low maintenance decking board.

Sold in full board lengths, the composite decking board can be installed on site, by the home owner with the help of an installation guide.

Features of BriteDeck™ for Home Owners

  • No maintenance
  • Won’t ever need staining or oiling
  • No splinters or rusty nail heads
  • Will maintain its value for years to come
  • Suitable for use around swimming pools and spas

BriteDeck™ is non combustible.

BriteDeck™ is available in four colours including Cedar, Dark Grey, Mocca and Redwood.

For assistance with installation the staff from BriteDeck™ are available to provide assistance and personal service 24/7.

Contact
Display AddressNSW

45 The Crescent Homebush West

1300 481 664
