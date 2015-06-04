Made from a combination of recycled wood fibres and polymers, BriteDeck™ is a composite decking board that is suitable for Home Owners who want a strong and low maintenance decking board.

Sold in full board lengths, the composite decking board can be installed on site, by the home owner with the help of an installation guide.

Features of BriteDeck™ for Home Owners

No maintenance

Won’t ever need staining or oiling

No splinters or rusty nail heads

Will maintain its value for years to come

Suitable for use around swimming pools and spas

BriteDeck™ is non combustible.

BriteDeck™ is available in four colours including Cedar, Dark Grey, Mocca and Redwood.

For assistance with installation the staff from BriteDeck™ are available to provide assistance and personal service 24/7.