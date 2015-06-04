Logo
Last Updated on 04 Jun 2015

​Using a combination of recycled wood fibres and polymers, BriteDeck™ is a composite decking board that looks and feels like wood.

Overview
Description

Using a combination of recycled wood fibres and polymers, BriteDeck™ is a composite decking board that looks and feels like wood. The most realistic decking product on the market, BriteDeck™ is highly reliable and the perfect choice for builders.

Benefits of BriteDeck™ for Builders

  • Save time with installation and add value to all projects
  • Each board is minimum 5.8m and 100% straight
  • Wont warp, crack, shrink or split
  • Reduces installation time by 70%
  • Screws directly onto typical joist layouts and spacing’s

Superior to all other wood products, BriteDeck™ is colourfast so projects retain that look and sense of being just built. Maintenance free and no need to oil, stain or paint- builders can offer their clients 15years manufacturer’s warranty just for some extra peace of mind.

Contact
Display AddressNSW

45 The Crescent Homebush West

1300 481 664
