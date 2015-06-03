Logo
BriteDeck™ for Architects
Last Updated on 03 Jun 2015

For clean lines and no visible fastenings, BriteDeck™is the ideal product for architects looking to create beautiful structures with colour and a product

For clean lines and no visible fastenings, BriteDeck™ is the ideal product for architects looking to create beautiful structures with colour and a product that will last.

BriteDeck™has a high level of UV stability making it suitable for everything from commercial outdoor areas to residential applications.

Benefits of BriteDeck™ for Architects

  • Extreme weather resistance, dry & wet, warm & cold
  • Environmentally friendly and made from recycled materials
  • Wont warp, crack, rot or splinter
  • Resistant to moisture and mildew
  • Guaranteed under the 15year manufactures warranty
  • Non combustible

BriteDeck™ is ideal for applications such as marinas, boardwalks, etc as it is unaffected by sea salt.

Long lasting and high strength, the BriteDeck™ decking boards are easy to install and retain their new look for as long as they are installed.

Contact
Display AddressNSW

45 The Crescent Homebush West

1300 481 664
