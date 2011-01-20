Brightgreen’s Square Downlights with greater efficiency and atmosphere
Featuring eco-friendly technology, the D900 downlight is ideal for domestic and commercial applications.
Overview
Description
Brightgreen introduces to the market their square downlight with a square beam that offers more control as well as being aesthetic pleasing in any residential or commercial interior.
Winner of DesignEx’s 2011 Best Product Award
The high quality Cube D900 won Best Product Award at DesignEx 2011.
Brightgreen also offer the D1000 Cube cool white light that is 5000K.
All lighting from Brightgreen is available across Australia from selected independent retailers and wholesalers.
- Provides directed light to certain living areas to create mood and atmosphere
- Energy efficient as the square beam uses less lights than round beamed lights with the same effect
- Overlapping light beams and dark corners avoided
- 903 lumens and 16 watts
- 3000K Warm Light
- CRI 90
- Designed to last for 30 years
- 0-100% dimming
- High efficacy
- 45 or 55 degree beam width
- Cube D900 square downlights come with a 5 year warranty
