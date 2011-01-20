Brightgreen’s Square Downlights with greater efficiency and atmosphere

Winner of DesignEx’s 2011 Best Product Award

Provides directed light to certain living areas to create mood and atmosphere

Energy efficient as the square beam uses less lights than round beamed lights with the same effect

Overlapping light beams and dark corners avoided

903 lumens and 16 watts

3000K Warm Light

CRI 90

Designed to last for 30 years

0-100% dimming

High efficacy

45 or 55 degree beam width

Cube D900 square downlights come with a 5 year warranty

Brightgreen introduces to the market their square downlight with a square beam that offers more control as well as being aesthetic pleasing in any residential or commercial interior.The high quality Cube D900 won Best Product Award at DesignEx 2011.Brightgreen’s Cube D900 is designed in Australian and developed for Australian conditions.Brightgreen also offer the D1000 Cube cool white light that is 5000K.All lighting from Brightgreen is available across Australia from selected independent retailers and wholesalers.