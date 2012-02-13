Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Brightgreen
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Energy efficient LED light bulbs
LED replacement bulbs
Energy efficient LED light bulbs
LED replacement bulbs

Brightgreen’s LED Replacement Bulbs - Winner of the Good Design Award 2011

Last Updated on 13 Feb 2012

LED replacement bulbs that are energy efficient while acheiving the same brightness as halogens

Overview
Description
Brightgreen have produced the DR700 LED replacement bulb with the same brightness as a 50W halogen and works with all current transformers.

Lower energy consumption with longer life span
The MR16 replacement bulb is built with 720 lumens and 10.5 watts but only uses a quarter of the power used for halogens while lasting 15 times longer.
  • 3 years of research and development by Brightgreen ensures only the highest quality lighting
  • 100% transformer compatible with easy installation
  • Full dimming, working with standard leading and trailing edge dimmers as well as domestic automation systems
  • 3 year warranty
The DR700 led replacement bulbs are designed in Australian and are UV free with a monitor for temperature levels, avoiding fire risk.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Brightgreen’s DR700 Retrofit LED Bulbs

491.02 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCarlton, VIC

PO Box 1293,

1300 672 499
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap