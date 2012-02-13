Brightgreen’s LED Replacement Bulbs - Winner of the Good Design Award 2011

Lower energy consumption with longer life span

3 years of research and development by Brightgreen ensures only the highest quality lighting

100% transformer compatible with easy installation

Full dimming, working with standard leading and trailing edge dimmers as well as domestic automation systems

3 year warranty

Brightgreen have produced the DR700 LED replacement bulb with the same brightness as a 50W halogen and works with all current transformers.The MR16 replacement bulb is built with 720 lumens and 10.5 watts but only uses a quarter of the power used for halogens while lasting 15 times longer.The DR700 led replacement bulbs are designed in Australian and are UV free with a monitor for temperature levels, avoiding fire risk.