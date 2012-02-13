Brightgreen’s LED Replacement Bulbs - Winner of the Good Design Award 2011
Last Updated on 13 Feb 2012
LED replacement bulbs that are energy efficient while acheiving the same brightness as halogens
Overview
Description
Brightgreen have produced the DR700 LED replacement bulb with the same brightness as a 50W halogen and works with all current transformers.
Lower energy consumption with longer life span
The MR16 replacement bulb is built with 720 lumens and 10.5 watts but only uses a quarter of the power used for halogens while lasting 15 times longer.
- 3 years of research and development by Brightgreen ensures only the highest quality lighting
- 100% transformer compatible with easy installation
- Full dimming, working with standard leading and trailing edge dimmers as well as domestic automation systems
- 3 year warranty