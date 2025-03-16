Logo
Breeze

Last Updated on 16 Mar 2025

Overview
Description

In pursuit of increasing noise attenuation via a single light unit, the approx 8sqm surface area of our Breeze acoustic light unit is suspended perfectly to interfere with and absorb the varied frequencies of reverberate noise within any given area.

This twin bulb unit offers a decorative and effective light source to complement most interiors, the design is of traditional shape yet introduces a modern aesthetic that has practical benefit.

Specification:

  • Height: 550mm
  • Diameter: 800mm

