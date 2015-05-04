Brass Cabinet Handles
Last Updated on 04 May 2015
Designed for functionality and style, the innovated Brass Cabinet Handles from Madinoz are available in an extensive range of designs.
Overview
Description
Product features
- Premium Solid Brass
- Stylish Polished finish
- High Durability with Concealed Fixings
- Powdercoat & Custom Finishes Available on Request
Available in the following finishes
- Satin Chrome Plate
- Polished Chrome
- Polished Brass
- Powder Coat
- Black Chrome
- Satin Stainless Steel
- Polished Stainless Steel
Superior wear resistance and excellent usability, the Brass Cabinet Handles from Madinoz are the option of choice for any cabinet that requires style and sophistication.
Contact
Display AddressCromer, NSW
21 Orlando Rd02 9939 2007