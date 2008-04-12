Braille and tactile signage from S2K Identity Systems

Braille and Tactile Signs from S2K are designed for blind or visually impaired individuals.

Braille3D offers an attractive, versatile and compliant option for regulation signage requirements. The Braille membranes can be used alone or laminated to the S2K modular signage system if interchangeable signage is required.

S2K's signage products meet Australian standards and comply with Section D3.6 of the Building Code of Australia.

Areas requiring Braille and Tactile signs:

Area Identification

Toilet or Restroom Signage

Public facilities, showers, change rooms etc.

Accessible Area Identification, now required as per the Australian Building Code, Section D3.6.

All ares accessible by wheelchair require Braille and Tactile compliant signage

Colours and sizes:

Standard colours are Black on Silver and White on Blue. Non standard colours are also available upon request

Standard amenities signs start at 150mm X 150mm

A range of stock items are available

S2K do offer custom sizes, colours and graphics to suit your custom signage requirements, provided they comply with design and layout regulations

Braille and Tactile Signage projects include Westfield Shopping Centre, Department of Education, Latrobe University, Monash University, Hospitals, Schools, Colleges, Restaurants, Public Buildings, Offices and Public Restrooms.