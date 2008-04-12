Braille and tactile signage from S2K Identity Systems
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
Braille signs and tactile signs are aesthetically pleasing, functional and conform to the requirements of the Australian Building Code
Overview
Braille and Tactile Signs from S2K are designed for blind or visually impaired individuals.
Braille3D offers an attractive, versatile and compliant option for regulation signage requirements. The Braille membranes can be used alone or laminated to the S2K modular signage system if interchangeable signage is required.
S2K's signage products meet Australian standards and comply with Section D3.6 of the Building Code of Australia.
Areas requiring Braille and Tactile signs:
- Area Identification
- Toilet or Restroom Signage
- Public facilities, showers, change rooms etc.
- Accessible Area Identification, now required as per the Australian Building Code, Section D3.6.
- All ares accessible by wheelchair require Braille and Tactile compliant signage
Colours and sizes:
- Standard colours are Black on Silver and White on Blue. Non standard colours are also available upon request
- Standard amenities signs start at 150mm X 150mm
- A range of stock items are available
- S2K do offer custom sizes, colours and graphics to suit your custom signage requirements, provided they comply with design and layout regulations
Braille and Tactile Signage projects include Westfield Shopping Centre, Department of Education, Latrobe University, Monash University, Hospitals, Schools, Colleges, Restaurants, Public Buildings, Offices and Public Restrooms.