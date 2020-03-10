Bowral50 Bricks

Logo
Last Updated on 10 Mar 2020

Bowral Bricks offer the sleek, dry pressed Bowral50.

Overview
Description

Bowral Bricks offer the sleek, dry pressed Bowral50. Bowral50 contains all the qualities which make Bowral Bricks a quality and timeless product.

Offering versatility and streamlined proportions Bowral 50 is the answer to contemporary design.

Its sleek lines lend itself to be quite complementary to the following:

  • Rendered walls
  • Weatherboad
  • Bagging
  • Corrugated iron
  • Stone
  • Façade systems

Contact
Display AddressHorsley Park, NSW

NSW Branch 738 – 780 Wallgrove Rd

13-2742
Office AddressRochedale, QLD

QLD Branch 105 Gardner Road

+61 7 3347 2111
Office AddressGolden Grove, SA

SA Branch 201 Greenwith Rd

+61 8 8282 6333
Office AddressHobart, TAS

TAS Branch 210 Elizabeth Street

+61 3 6212 9120
Office AddressWollert, VIC

VIC Branch Brick Makers Drive

+61 3 9303 4000
Office AddressCaversham, WA

WA Branch Harper Street

+61 8 9261 9999
