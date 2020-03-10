Bowral50 Bricks
Bowral Bricks offer the sleek, dry pressed Bowral50.
Bowral Bricks offer the sleek, dry pressed Bowral50. Bowral50 contains all the qualities which make Bowral Bricks a quality and timeless product.
Offering versatility and streamlined proportions Bowral 50 is the answer to contemporary design.
Its sleek lines lend itself to be quite complementary to the following:
- Rendered walls
- Weatherboad
- Bagging
- Corrugated iron
- Stone
- Façade systems
Contact
Display AddressHorsley Park, NSW
NSW Branch 738 – 780 Wallgrove Rd13-2742
Office AddressRochedale, QLD
QLD Branch 105 Gardner Road+61 7 3347 2111
Office AddressGolden Grove, SA
SA Branch 201 Greenwith Rd+61 8 8282 6333
Office AddressHobart, TAS
TAS Branch 210 Elizabeth Street+61 3 6212 9120
Office AddressWollert, VIC
VIC Branch Brick Makers Drive+61 3 9303 4000
Office AddressCaversham, WA
WA Branch Harper Street+61 8 9261 9999