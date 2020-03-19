Logo
Last Updated on 19 Mar 2020

Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright's Pairie Style architecture, and characterised by dramatic horizontal lines, the Bowral300 collection provides greater elegance and a simple aesthetic to both residential and commercial projects, giving a unique elongated effect to the structure.

Overview
Description

Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright's Pairie Style architecture, and characterised by dramatic horizontal lines, the Bowral300 collection provides greater elegance and a simple aesthetic to both residential and commercial projects, giving a unique elongated effect to the structure. These rare bricks are designed to provide a distinguishing characteristic to projects and add a sense of superiority to its aesthetics.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

5.38 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHorsley Park, NSW

NSW Branch 738 – 780 Wallgrove Rd

13-2742
Office AddressRochedale, QLD

QLD Branch 105 Gardner Road

+61 7 3347 2111
Office AddressGolden Grove, SA

SA Branch 201 Greenwith Rd

+61 8 8282 6333
Office AddressHobart, TAS

TAS Branch 210 Elizabeth Street

+61 3 6212 9120
Office AddressWollert, VIC

VIC Branch Brick Makers Drive

+61 3 9303 4000
Office AddressCaversham, WA

WA Branch Harper Street

+61 8 9261 9999
