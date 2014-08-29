The range of Bollards from Furphy Foundry has been designed to withstand harsh Australian conditions while serving their purpose over the long term as a barrier.

The B11 Bollard is built from a mild steel column with cast aluminium, unique cap design and can be finished in any colour

Optional chain and eyebolts

Powder coat finish

Bolt down, in ground or removable attachment options

A simple tubular column design with a single, high visibility band, the Barrier Bollard is a sturdy mild steel product ideal for setting barriers in public spaces

Laser cut mild steel top

Hot dip galvanised

1000mm above ground height

Bolt down, in ground or removable attachment options

Offering extreme versatility, the Bollard Bike Rack can be utilised as both a bollard and as a public bike rack. Made from 304 grade stainless steel, the Bollard Bike Rack is an attractive multi-purpose product that will withstand harsh environmental conditions.

The Corso Bollard is made with cast form aluminium and is suitable for a wide range of environments

1000mm height

Powder coat finish

Bolt down attachment

The Dome Top Bollard from Furphy Foundry feature a smooth, spun mild steel pipe colum and a smooth powder coat finish

Above ground height of 1000mm

Hot dip galvanised

Bolt down, in ground or removable attachment

Unique in design and standing at 1050mm, the Edge Water Bollard is defined by a smooth, curved cast aluminium body which can be powder coated or mill finished.

Uniting a simple gable top design and square hot dip galvanised piping, the Gable Top Bollard is powder coated with a range of colour options

150x150x3 mild steel RHS

Bolt down, in ground or removable attachment

With a classic, timeless design set in cast aluminium, the London Bollard suits most settings and is able to be customised in terms of colour

Above ground height of 1000mm

Powder coat finish

Optional chain, eyebolts and side tap

Bolt down, in ground or removable attachment

The Olde Sydney Bollard features a nautical themed, cast aluminium column with a simple bolt down attachment

Powder coating available in a range of colours

1000mm height

Distinguishable by the patterns on each of its sides, the St Kilda Bollard is manufactured from mild steel and can be powder coated then bolted down for use in most environments.

Manufactured from 100% stainless steel, the Stainless Steel Bollard is made to withstand all types of Australian environments including corrosive coastal areas

304 grade stainless steel

No. 4 finish

Above ground height of 1000mm

Optional chain and eyebolts

Bolt down, in ground or removable attachment

Made from hot dipped galvanised mild steel, the Traverse Bollard can be powder coated to suit specific project needs and is distinguished by its unique pair of recessed bands

125x125 RHS

Cast aluminium top

Bolt down or in ground attachment

Manufactured in Australia, most individual designs from the Bollard range can be configured in terms of colour and finishing to satisfy client requirements.