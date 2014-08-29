Bollards from Furphy Foundry
Last Updated on 29 Aug 2014
Overview
The range of Bollards from Furphy Foundry has been designed to withstand harsh Australian conditions while serving their purpose over the long term as a barrier.
The B11 Bollard is built from a mild steel column with cast aluminium, unique cap design and can be finished in any colour
- Optional chain and eyebolts
- Powder coat finish
- Bolt down, in ground or removable attachment options
A simple tubular column design with a single, high visibility band, the Barrier Bollard is a sturdy mild steel product ideal for setting barriers in public spaces
- Laser cut mild steel top
- Hot dip galvanised
- 1000mm above ground height
- Bolt down, in ground or removable attachment options
Offering extreme versatility, the Bollard Bike Rack can be utilised as both a bollard and as a public bike rack. Made from 304 grade stainless steel, the Bollard Bike Rack is an attractive multi-purpose product that will withstand harsh environmental conditions.
The Corso Bollard is made with cast form aluminium and is suitable for a wide range of environments
- 1000mm height
- Powder coat finish
- Bolt down attachment
The Dome Top Bollard from Furphy Foundry feature a smooth, spun mild steel pipe colum and a smooth powder coat finish
- Above ground height of 1000mm
- Hot dip galvanised
- Bolt down, in ground or removable attachment
Unique in design and standing at 1050mm, the Edge Water Bollard is defined by a smooth, curved cast aluminium body which can be powder coated or mill finished.
Uniting a simple gable top design and square hot dip galvanised piping, the Gable Top Bollard is powder coated with a range of colour options
- 150x150x3 mild steel RHS
- Bolt down, in ground or removable attachment
With a classic, timeless design set in cast aluminium, the London Bollard suits most settings and is able to be customised in terms of colour
- Above ground height of 1000mm
- Powder coat finish
- Optional chain, eyebolts and side tap
- Bolt down, in ground or removable attachment
The Olde Sydney Bollard features a nautical themed, cast aluminium column with a simple bolt down attachment
- Powder coating available in a range of colours
- 1000mm height
Distinguishable by the patterns on each of its sides, the St Kilda Bollard is manufactured from mild steel and can be powder coated then bolted down for use in most environments.
Manufactured from 100% stainless steel, the Stainless Steel Bollard is made to withstand all types of Australian environments including corrosive coastal areas
- 304 grade stainless steel
- No. 4 finish
- Above ground height of 1000mm
- Optional chain and eyebolts
- Bolt down, in ground or removable attachment
Made from hot dipped galvanised mild steel, the Traverse Bollard can be powder coated to suit specific project needs and is distinguished by its unique pair of recessed bands
- 125x125 RHS
- Cast aluminium top
- Bolt down or in ground attachment
Manufactured in Australia, most individual designs from the Bollard range can be configured in terms of colour and finishing to satisfy client requirements.