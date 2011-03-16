Bollards for Commercial and Industrial Sites from Armco Barriers

Bollards for increased protection and safety



Asset protection

Access or entry definition

Traffic or pedestrian safety

Fixed and removable bollards

Other features and benefits include:

At Armco®, all Bollards are manufactured by certified welders and galvanized as an entire unit

Available in a variety of fixing options. Our stock products include Removable Bollards, Fixed Bollards and Bollards with base plates.

Armco supply a range of Bollards designed for a wide range of commercial and industrial applications. Armco supply and install Australia wide. Armco also supply a wide range of mining companies across Australia.Armco bollards are suitable for a variety of settings and uses including:Manufactured in 5.4mm steel to meet both traffic and parking and customer specification, Armco® Bollards are then hot dipped galvanized to produce a quality product that is durable and safe.