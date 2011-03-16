Bollards for Commercial and Industrial Sites from Armco Barriers
Last Updated on 16 Mar 2011
Bollards for commercial and industrial applications
Overview
Description
Armco supply a range of Bollards designed for a wide range of commercial and industrial applications. Armco supply and install Australia wide. Armco also supply a wide range of mining companies across Australia.
Bollards for increased protection and safety
Armco bollards are suitable for a variety of settings and uses including:
Manufactured in 5.4mm steel to meet both traffic and parking and customer specification, Armco® Bollards are then hot dipped galvanized to produce a quality product that is durable and safe. Other features and benefits include:
Bollards for increased protection and safety
Armco bollards are suitable for a variety of settings and uses including:
- Asset protection
- Access or entry definition
- Traffic or pedestrian safety
Manufactured in 5.4mm steel to meet both traffic and parking and customer specification, Armco® Bollards are then hot dipped galvanized to produce a quality product that is durable and safe. Other features and benefits include:
- At Armco®, all Bollards are manufactured by certified welders and galvanized as an entire unit
- Available in a variety of fixing options. Our stock products include Removable Bollards, Fixed Bollards and Bollards with base plates.
- Bollards when installed provide asset protection, access or entry definition and traffic or pedestrian safety
Contact
Display AddressSunshine, VIC
3 Fourth AveFree Call 1800 808 6
Postal AddressAshmore, QLD
QLD Branch 650 Southport-Nerang Rd03 9311 1312