Bollards from Armco Barriers
Bollards for Commercial and Industrial Sites from Armco Barriers

Last Updated on 16 Mar 2011

Bollards for commercial and industrial applications

Overview
Description
Armco supply a range of Bollards designed for a wide range of commercial and industrial applications. Armco supply and install Australia wide. Armco also supply a wide range of mining companies across Australia.

Bollards for increased protection and safety
Armco bollards are suitable for a variety of settings and uses including:
  • Asset protection
  • Access or entry definition
  • Traffic or pedestrian safety
Fixed and removable bollards
Manufactured in 5.4mm steel to meet both traffic and parking and customer specification, Armco® Bollards are then hot dipped galvanized to produce a quality product that is durable and safe. Other features and benefits include:

  • At Armco®, all Bollards are manufactured by certified welders and galvanized as an entire unit
  • Available in a variety of fixing options. Our stock products include Removable Bollards, Fixed Bollards and Bollards with base plates.
  • Bollards when installed provide asset protection, access or entry definition and traffic or pedestrian safety
Contact
Display AddressSunshine, VIC

3 Fourth Ave

Free Call 1800 808 6
Postal AddressAshmore, QLD

QLD Branch 650 Southport-Nerang Rd

03 9311 1312
