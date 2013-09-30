Blueair Air Cleaners from Air Cleaners Australia

Energy efficient and environmentally friendly Blueair air cleaners

High efficiency Filtration – particles removed as small as 0.1 microns (independently tested)

Efficient chemicals & odour removal – optional Smokestop filter

Choose from 5 models – bedroom, study and living areas

Energy efficient - use less power than a light bulb (4 - 90 watts)

Very quiet - almost silent when on low speed (from 29dBa)

New generation ionisers (no ozone generated)

Air exchanges - up to 5 per hour (@ max)

Draught free design

Galvanised steel construction

5 year warranty – all models

Blueair’s secret to silent air cleaning

Sophisticated materials and precision engineering allow the air distribution systems to clean indoor air without the noise associated with less advanced units. On the lowest setting, the units emit no more sound than a desktop computer.

To achieve exceptionally quiet operation, Blueair's patented HEPASilent™ filter technology traps particles two ways: with mechanical and electrostatic filters. This combination creates a filter system through which air flows easily and freely.

Most air purifiers require a powerful, noisy fan to pull air through densely packed filters. Since air passes easily through Blueair filter media, the fan doesn't have to work as hard or as loud. Even the steel housing is designed with quiet operation in mind, replacing resonating plastic with noise muffling steel.

Low Energy = Low Running Cost

Blueair's low power usage means you can run the system 24/7 . In fact, it costs about the same to clean the air in your home as it does to power a single lightbulb: from 4 watts on low to 95 watts on high.

Environmentally Efficient

Blueair Air Cleaners offer exceptional performance without polluting the environment. Blueair replaces standard triclosan coated paper or glass filter fibers, which can harm the environment when released into the waste stream, with safer, nontoxic polypropylene.

This revolutionary filter media is one of the least harmful plastics, producing only carbon dioxide and water as it decomposes. Because polypropylene is waterproof, our filters naturally resist contamination from bacteria, viruse and mold, without chemical additives or washes.

Blueair even uses a special powder coat finish that produces no chemical outgassing.

Easy To Use and Maintain

Plug it in, select the speed setting, and forget it. Blueair works so quietly, at first you may find yourself wondering if it is turned on. Just check the bright blue power on light.

Blueair filters require no weekly additives or filter washing. The grilles and powder coated steel exterior are easy to wipe clean, and won't pick up grime and oily stains the way plastics can.

When the filter needs to be replaced (every six months), just open the lid, lift out the old filters and drop the new ones in. No screws, hooks or tools and less than one minute of your time are required.

Used filters are 100% recyclable, and release no toxins into landfills or the air. Choose the optional SmokeStop Filter Kit for better protection from smoke and other airborne gases.

Blueair Air Cleaners from Air Cleaners Australia are powerful & efficient air filters that quietly work to replace and purify air up to 5 times every hour.Blueair is the ideal solution for people living with allergies, asthma, or other respiratory conditions, or for anyone who wants cleaner, more breathable air.