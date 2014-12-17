​Block Weatherboards and Period/Heritage from Healy’s Building Services

Block Weatherboards from Healy’s Building Services are designed to maintain the initial historical appearances and value of heritage buildings and weatherboards.

Improving the look and capital value of properties, the Block Weatherboards replicate the Victorian era weatherboards

Australian made and owned

Pre primed laminated pine

H3 treated to stop rot

Used for both renovation and restoration

With a standard profile and produced in custom length, the Block Weatherboards are made to suit and match against existing profiles while maintaining their period charm and style.