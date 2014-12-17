Logo
​Block Weatherboards and Period/Heritage from Healy’s Building Services
Last Updated on 17 Dec 2014

Australian made and owned Block Weatherboards for Period and Heritage homes.

Block Weatherboards from Healy’s Building Services are designed to maintain the initial historical appearances and value of heritage buildings and weatherboards.

Improving the look and capital value of properties, the Block Weatherboards replicate the Victorian era weatherboards

  • Australian made and owned
  • Pre primed laminated pine
  • H3 treated to stop rot
  • Used for both renovation and restoration

With a standard profile and produced in custom length, the Block Weatherboards are made to suit and match against existing profiles while maintaining their period charm and style.

Display AddressPascoe Vale, VIC

647 Moreland Road

0418 107 769
