BrikTan™ Brick Rejuvenation for Bricks & Stone

To refresh both bricks and stone products, ISPS Innovations have created a product to give new life to homes and commercial buildings. Bricks and stones are instantly rejuvenated in only a matter of hours and their original warmth is restored.

The benefits of BrikTan™ include:

Mould reduction

Fade resistant

Addresses concrete mortar and colour imperfections

Saves from rendering and reconstruction

BrikTan™ not only refreshes the appearance but also blends out colour and imperfections to restore the natural appeal and keep the appearance sharp, natural and clean. The spray on function ensures that the application is completed quickly and simply.

ISPS Innovations offer the application service and BrikTan™ has been tested in Australia’s harsh climate for 5 years.